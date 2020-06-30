All apartments in Long Beach
1503 Stanton Place

1503 Stanton Place · No Longer Available
Location

1503 Stanton Place, Long Beach, CA 90804
Central Long Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1ST MONTH RENT FREE! CALL OR TEXT 714-628-6269 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT!

Experience a new way to live in Long Beach! Brand New Everything in this whole building renovation!
Top of the Line Features to Offer you the Best Amenities!

Daily Open House to accommodate your busy schedule! Let us show you your new home!

Contact: Emily Rizvi 714-628-6269| Pan American Properties |

RENTAL DETAILS
Rental rate: $1,795 (2 bdr, 1 bath) (4 units available)

Deposit: $500 for 2 bdr on approved credit

Parking: Parking available at competitive fee of $125 per month (only 6 garages)
Pet Friendly with Refundable $500 Pet deposit and $30 pet rent (2 pets maximum)

Contact:Emily Rizvi| 714-628-6269 | Pan American Properties

Located in one of the best upcoming areas of Downtown Long Beach, Stanton Apartments offers you the best amenities of modern life. Our units are fully renovated and make this a wonderful place to call home.

UNIT FEATURES
Brand New Hardwood Floor throughout
Brand New modern paint color scheme
Brand New Appliances
Brand New Cabinets and Fixtures
Brand New Mirrored Closet Doors
Brand New Quartz Counter Tops in Kitchen and Bathrooms
Brand New Ceiling Fans and Receding Lights for a warm atmosphere

Call or text Emily Rizvi | 714-628-6269 | Pan American Properties

Walk, scoot or bike around town. Due to its proximity to banks and stores, you can run most errands entirely by foot or bicycle. Easy fast access to 710 Freeway and Pacific Coast Highway. Public transportation is readily available, as well as bike and scooter rentals. Convenience stores and restaurants nearby are 7/11, Corky's Market and several restaurants with the diversity that only Long Beach can offer!

PROPERTY AMENITIES
Online Communication with management and maintenance requests
Online payment portal
Carport Parking billed at $125 (based on availability at move in)
Laundry Room Facilities

Please contact Emily Rizvi at 714-628-6269 for an appointment or an ap

(RLNE5316278)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1503 Stanton Place have any available units?
1503 Stanton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1503 Stanton Place have?
Some of 1503 Stanton Place's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1503 Stanton Place currently offering any rent specials?
1503 Stanton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1503 Stanton Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1503 Stanton Place is pet friendly.
Does 1503 Stanton Place offer parking?
Yes, 1503 Stanton Place offers parking.
Does 1503 Stanton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1503 Stanton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1503 Stanton Place have a pool?
No, 1503 Stanton Place does not have a pool.
Does 1503 Stanton Place have accessible units?
No, 1503 Stanton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1503 Stanton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1503 Stanton Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
