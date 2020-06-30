1503 Stanton Place

Amenities

1ST MONTH RENT FREE! CALL OR TEXT 714-628-6269 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT!



Experience a new way to live in Long Beach! Brand New Everything in this whole building renovation!

Top of the Line Features to Offer you the Best Amenities!



Daily Open House to accommodate your busy schedule! Let us show you your new home!



Contact: Emily Rizvi 714-628-6269| Pan American Properties |



RENTAL DETAILS

Rental rate: $1,795 (2 bdr, 1 bath) (4 units available)



Deposit: $500 for 2 bdr on approved credit



Parking: Parking available at competitive fee of $125 per month (only 6 garages)

Pet Friendly with Refundable $500 Pet deposit and $30 pet rent (2 pets maximum)



Contact:Emily Rizvi| 714-628-6269 | Pan American Properties



Located in one of the best upcoming areas of Downtown Long Beach, Stanton Apartments offers you the best amenities of modern life. Our units are fully renovated and make this a wonderful place to call home.



UNIT FEATURES

Brand New Hardwood Floor throughout

Brand New modern paint color scheme

Brand New Appliances

Brand New Cabinets and Fixtures

Brand New Mirrored Closet Doors

Brand New Quartz Counter Tops in Kitchen and Bathrooms

Brand New Ceiling Fans and Receding Lights for a warm atmosphere



Call or text Emily Rizvi | 714-628-6269 | Pan American Properties



Walk, scoot or bike around town. Due to its proximity to banks and stores, you can run most errands entirely by foot or bicycle. Easy fast access to 710 Freeway and Pacific Coast Highway. Public transportation is readily available, as well as bike and scooter rentals. Convenience stores and restaurants nearby are 7/11, Corky's Market and several restaurants with the diversity that only Long Beach can offer!



PROPERTY AMENITIES

Online Communication with management and maintenance requests

Online payment portal

Carport Parking billed at $125 (based on availability at move in)

Laundry Room Facilities



Please contact Emily Rizvi at 714-628-6269 for an appointment or an ap



