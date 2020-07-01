1502 Stevely Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Not available has been Rented

Beautiful home in a highly desirable area. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, Master bedroom has its own bathroom. New paint and carpet, ceiling fans, new window mini blinds. Forced air heating. Large kitchen with gas stove, vent over stove. Water line for refrigerator.

Separate Laundry room off kitchen with wash sink and plenty of storage area. Gas dryer line. Ceiling fans throughout. Remodeled bathrooms Large Covered patio with a spacious back yard. 2 Car detached garage with opener and lighting. (newer construction). Long Gated driveway. Huge back yard. Gardener included. Small pets will be considered. Subject to approval. $4,125. security deposit, 1 year lease, tenant pays all utilities.