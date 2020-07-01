All apartments in Long Beach
1502 Stevely Avenue
1502 Stevely Avenue

1502 Stevely Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1502 Stevely Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
Atherton South

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Not available has been Rented
Beautiful home in a highly desirable area. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, Master bedroom has its own bathroom. New paint and carpet, ceiling fans, new window mini blinds. Forced air heating. Large kitchen with gas stove, vent over stove. Water line for refrigerator.
Separate Laundry room off kitchen with wash sink and plenty of storage area. Gas dryer line. Ceiling fans throughout. Remodeled bathrooms Large Covered patio with a spacious back yard. 2 Car detached garage with opener and lighting. (newer construction). Long Gated driveway. Huge back yard. Gardener included. Small pets will be considered. Subject to approval. $4,125. security deposit, 1 year lease, tenant pays all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1502 Stevely Avenue have any available units?
1502 Stevely Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1502 Stevely Avenue have?
Some of 1502 Stevely Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1502 Stevely Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1502 Stevely Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 Stevely Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1502 Stevely Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1502 Stevely Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1502 Stevely Avenue offers parking.
Does 1502 Stevely Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1502 Stevely Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 Stevely Avenue have a pool?
No, 1502 Stevely Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1502 Stevely Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1502 Stevely Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1502 Stevely Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1502 Stevely Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

