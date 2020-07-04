All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 150 The Promenade N #421.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
150 The Promenade N #421
Last updated February 1 2020 at 11:10 AM

150 The Promenade N #421

150 The Promenade North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Downtown Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

150 The Promenade North, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool table
guest parking
Live in the heart of Downtown Long Beach in a high-end luxury complex on The Promenade with the RARE 2 parking spaces! Open Concept Kitchen: Stainless Steel Package with gas oven, granite counter-tops, kitchen island w/ bar-stool seating. Upgraded lighting fixtures throughout. Beautiful oak wood floors throughout & tile in bathrooms! Custom paint with subtle shades throughout. Living room has a huge bench seat overlooking the park. Washer/dryer combo. Huge master walk-in closet! High ceilings. Huge balcony off the living room also overlooks the park and city lights. 2 assigned parking spaces. Guest parking also available. New Prime Downtown Location at The Promenade! Pet friendly building with large park for walking your dog alongside building. Enjoy billiards in the community room with 2 flat panel TV's, sofas, pool table, and kitchen area. 0-2 blocks away from everything! Beach, boardwalk, restaurants, museums, grocery stores, shopping, Blue Train Line, freeways & entertainment. The farmers markets, Grand Prix, Laugh Factory, The Pike, Nike, H & M outlets, Marina, Queen Mary, jet skis, boat rentals, Annual Grand Prix paddle boarding, Pine Ave, Belmont Shores!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 The Promenade N #421 have any available units?
150 The Promenade N #421 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 The Promenade N #421 have?
Some of 150 The Promenade N #421's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 The Promenade N #421 currently offering any rent specials?
150 The Promenade N #421 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 The Promenade N #421 pet-friendly?
Yes, 150 The Promenade N #421 is pet friendly.
Does 150 The Promenade N #421 offer parking?
Yes, 150 The Promenade N #421 offers parking.
Does 150 The Promenade N #421 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 150 The Promenade N #421 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 The Promenade N #421 have a pool?
No, 150 The Promenade N #421 does not have a pool.
Does 150 The Promenade N #421 have accessible units?
No, 150 The Promenade N #421 does not have accessible units.
Does 150 The Promenade N #421 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 The Promenade N #421 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Alamitos
101 Alamitos Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90802
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine