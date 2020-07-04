150 The Promenade N #421

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool table guest parking

Live in the heart of Downtown Long Beach in a high-end luxury complex on The Promenade with the RARE 2 parking spaces! Open Concept Kitchen: Stainless Steel Package with gas oven, granite counter-tops, kitchen island w/ bar-stool seating. Upgraded lighting fixtures throughout. Beautiful oak wood floors throughout & tile in bathrooms! Custom paint with subtle shades throughout. Living room has a huge bench seat overlooking the park. Washer/dryer combo. Huge master walk-in closet! High ceilings. Huge balcony off the living room also overlooks the park and city lights. 2 assigned parking spaces. Guest parking also available. New Prime Downtown Location at The Promenade! Pet friendly building with large park for walking your dog alongside building. Enjoy billiards in the community room with 2 flat panel TV's, sofas, pool table, and kitchen area. 0-2 blocks away from everything! Beach, boardwalk, restaurants, museums, grocery stores, shopping, Blue Train Line, freeways & entertainment. The farmers markets, Grand Prix, Laugh Factory, The Pike, Nike, H & M outlets, Marina, Queen Mary, jet skis, boat rentals, Annual Grand Prix paddle boarding, Pine Ave, Belmont Shores!