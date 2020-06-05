15 Ocean Blvd

Amenities

Gorgeous 2-level 2 bedroom / 1 1/2 bath (with an office) penthouse overlooking ocean and city.



* very spacious

* gourmet kitchen

* formal dining room

* private balcony

* private parking garage close to elevator

* whirlpool bath

* central air

* high speed wifi

* cable TV with sports pkg

* prime downtown location

* access to beach and pool



Bonus - For you business travelers we now rent cars!

Currently we have:

2019 Tesla Model 3

2018 Mercedes GLA250

2020 Kia Telluride

2013 Mini Cooper Roadster