Long Beach, CA
15 Ocean Blvd
Last updated February 6 2020 at 9:45 AM

15 Ocean Blvd

15 E Ocean Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

15 E Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
elevator
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Gorgeous 2-level 2 bedroom / 1 1/2 bath (with an office) penthouse overlooking ocean and city.

* very spacious
* gourmet kitchen
* formal dining room
* private balcony
* private parking garage close to elevator
* whirlpool bath
* central air
* high speed wifi
* cable TV with sports pkg
* prime downtown location
* access to beach and pool

Bonus - For you business travelers we now rent cars!
Currently we have:
2019 Tesla Model 3
2018 Mercedes GLA250
2020 Kia Telluride
2013 Mini Cooper Roadster

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Ocean Blvd have any available units?
15 Ocean Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 Ocean Blvd have?
Some of 15 Ocean Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Ocean Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
15 Ocean Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Ocean Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 15 Ocean Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 15 Ocean Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 15 Ocean Blvd offers parking.
Does 15 Ocean Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Ocean Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Ocean Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 15 Ocean Blvd has a pool.
Does 15 Ocean Blvd have accessible units?
No, 15 Ocean Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Ocean Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Ocean Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
