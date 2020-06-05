15 Ocean Blvd

15 E Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90802 Downtown Long Beach
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
elevator
internet access
Gorgeous 2-level 2 bedroom / 1 1/2 bath (with an office) penthouse overlooking ocean and city.
* very spacious * gourmet kitchen * formal dining room * private balcony * private parking garage close to elevator * whirlpool bath * central air * high speed wifi * cable TV with sports pkg * prime downtown location * access to beach and pool
Bonus - For you business travelers we now rent cars! Currently we have: 2019 Tesla Model 3 2018 Mercedes GLA250 2020 Kia Telluride 2013 Mini Cooper Roadster
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
