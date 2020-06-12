1456 Newport Ave

Amenities

stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities

Youll love this place because of the open concept floorplan, modern kitchen & quaint, homey feel. Every square foot has been optimized and thoroughly space planned to maximize efficiency down to the most minute details.



Modern furnishings & stainless steel appliances. High-end Casper brand mattress ensure and relaxing and comfortable nights rest. Luxury hotel sheets, large bath towels & toiletries are provided.



The setting is very private, idyllic and feels much more like a single-family home than a big apartment building.



Lovely, safe residential area with easy access to the freeway yet close enough to the beach & nightlife to ride your bike.



Bicycles: there are two bikes for your use on the side of the house that are great for riding to the beach (less than 2 miles) or the restaurants/bars.