Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1456 Newport Ave
Last updated July 30 2019 at 8:56 AM

1456 Newport Ave

1456 Newport Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1456 Newport Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Bryant School

Amenities

stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Youll love this place because of the open concept floorplan, modern kitchen & quaint, homey feel. Every square foot has been optimized and thoroughly space planned to maximize efficiency down to the most minute details.

Modern furnishings & stainless steel appliances. High-end Casper brand mattress ensure and relaxing and comfortable nights rest. Luxury hotel sheets, large bath towels & toiletries are provided.

The setting is very private, idyllic and feels much more like a single-family home than a big apartment building.

Lovely, safe residential area with easy access to the freeway yet close enough to the beach & nightlife to ride your bike.

Bicycles: there are two bikes for your use on the side of the house that are great for riding to the beach (less than 2 miles) or the restaurants/bars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1456 Newport Ave have any available units?
1456 Newport Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 1456 Newport Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1456 Newport Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1456 Newport Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1456 Newport Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1456 Newport Ave offer parking?
No, 1456 Newport Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1456 Newport Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1456 Newport Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1456 Newport Ave have a pool?
No, 1456 Newport Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1456 Newport Ave have accessible units?
No, 1456 Newport Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1456 Newport Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1456 Newport Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1456 Newport Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1456 Newport Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
