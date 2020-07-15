All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

145 Glendora Ave

145 Glendora Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

145 Glendora Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Shore

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pet friendly
145 Glendora Ave Available 04/15/19 Stunning Belmont Shores 3 Bed 2 Bath Home with Full Solar! - This one of a Kind Belmont Shores Home was built in 1925, and maintains all of it's original charm, but has been completely upgraded to meet the demands of today's modern lifestyle. The gated front yard has been set up with a cozy fire-pit lounge area, lushly landscaped brick walkways, a trellis and walkway lighting. Two entry doors allow flexible access to the living area or kitchen, and the rear of the home has a carport area and large storage room. The interior of the home has been updated with newer windows, central heating & air conditioning, and a tank-less water heater for endless hot water. The main living room features rich hardwood floors, a crackling gas fireplace, and opens to both the dining area and the gourmet kitchen. Built-in appliances include a paneled refrigerator, drawer dishwasher, and a corner range, microwave oven, and a full lite glass door that overlooks the front patio from the kitchen. All three bedrooms are spacious with the 2nd bedroom being a pass through, and the master bedroom at the rear of the home. Both bathrooms have been remodeled to compliment the European theme of the home and the master bedroom features a large wardrobe closet with a small retreat, great for relaxing or reading your favorite novel.

The home comes equipped with a 16 panel solar electrical system which typically generates all the electrical demand of the home for the entire year. Also featured is a reverse osmosis water filtration system, and a built in A/V speaker system in the living room and a full size stack washer & dryer. Located near Bay Shore Ave., and E. Division St.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Frank at (562) 480-9521, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4734154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Glendora Ave have any available units?
145 Glendora Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 145 Glendora Ave have?
Some of 145 Glendora Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Glendora Ave currently offering any rent specials?
145 Glendora Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Glendora Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 145 Glendora Ave is pet friendly.
Does 145 Glendora Ave offer parking?
Yes, 145 Glendora Ave offers parking.
Does 145 Glendora Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 145 Glendora Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Glendora Ave have a pool?
No, 145 Glendora Ave does not have a pool.
Does 145 Glendora Ave have accessible units?
No, 145 Glendora Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Glendora Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 Glendora Ave has units with dishwashers.
