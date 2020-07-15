Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse fire pit parking pet friendly

145 Glendora Ave Available 04/15/19 Stunning Belmont Shores 3 Bed 2 Bath Home with Full Solar! - This one of a Kind Belmont Shores Home was built in 1925, and maintains all of it's original charm, but has been completely upgraded to meet the demands of today's modern lifestyle. The gated front yard has been set up with a cozy fire-pit lounge area, lushly landscaped brick walkways, a trellis and walkway lighting. Two entry doors allow flexible access to the living area or kitchen, and the rear of the home has a carport area and large storage room. The interior of the home has been updated with newer windows, central heating & air conditioning, and a tank-less water heater for endless hot water. The main living room features rich hardwood floors, a crackling gas fireplace, and opens to both the dining area and the gourmet kitchen. Built-in appliances include a paneled refrigerator, drawer dishwasher, and a corner range, microwave oven, and a full lite glass door that overlooks the front patio from the kitchen. All three bedrooms are spacious with the 2nd bedroom being a pass through, and the master bedroom at the rear of the home. Both bathrooms have been remodeled to compliment the European theme of the home and the master bedroom features a large wardrobe closet with a small retreat, great for relaxing or reading your favorite novel.



The home comes equipped with a 16 panel solar electrical system which typically generates all the electrical demand of the home for the entire year. Also featured is a reverse osmosis water filtration system, and a built in A/V speaker system in the living room and a full size stack washer & dryer. Located near Bay Shore Ave., and E. Division St.



For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Frank at (562) 480-9521, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



DRE License #01251870



No Cats Allowed



