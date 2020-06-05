All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1401 E. 3rd St. #7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1401 E. 3rd St. #7
Last updated July 28 2019 at 12:11 PM

1401 E. 3rd St. #7

1401 East 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1401 East 3rd Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Franklin School

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning Alamitos Beach Condo - Located just blocks to the beach, this gorgeous unit is a real show stopper. With two bedrooms and 2 baths, this apartment boasts nearly 1300 square feet of living space. There is a large living room, dining area, and spectacular newly remodeled kitchen. The kitchen comes with newer cabinetry, granite counters and high end appliances. There are two outside balconies both facing south toward the ocean breeze. Both bathrooms have been remodeled. The property comes with private laundry. One designated parking space is included. Storage available in garage for bikes. A small and well behaved pet will be considered. Located at 1401 E. 3rd St., Long Beach, CA 90802. Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.

(RLNE2805795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 E. 3rd St. #7 have any available units?
1401 E. 3rd St. #7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 E. 3rd St. #7 have?
Some of 1401 E. 3rd St. #7's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 E. 3rd St. #7 currently offering any rent specials?
1401 E. 3rd St. #7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 E. 3rd St. #7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1401 E. 3rd St. #7 is pet friendly.
Does 1401 E. 3rd St. #7 offer parking?
Yes, 1401 E. 3rd St. #7 offers parking.
Does 1401 E. 3rd St. #7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 E. 3rd St. #7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 E. 3rd St. #7 have a pool?
No, 1401 E. 3rd St. #7 does not have a pool.
Does 1401 E. 3rd St. #7 have accessible units?
No, 1401 E. 3rd St. #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 E. 3rd St. #7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 E. 3rd St. #7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Sublet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine