1401 E. 3rd St. #7

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning Alamitos Beach Condo - Located just blocks to the beach, this gorgeous unit is a real show stopper. With two bedrooms and 2 baths, this apartment boasts nearly 1300 square feet of living space. There is a large living room, dining area, and spectacular newly remodeled kitchen. The kitchen comes with newer cabinetry, granite counters and high end appliances. There are two outside balconies both facing south toward the ocean breeze. Both bathrooms have been remodeled. The property comes with private laundry. One designated parking space is included. Storage available in garage for bikes. A small and well behaved pet will be considered. Located at 1401 E. 3rd St., Long Beach, CA 90802. Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.



