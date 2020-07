Amenities

Location!! Large Executive Studio apartment one house in from the beach/boardwalk on the Long Beach Peninsula. Furnished, with a queen size bed, sofa and desk/dining table. Can be rented unfurnished. Travertine floors, granite counters, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator & compact wash/dryer. Close to all beach activities, shops and restaurants in Belmont Shore. Utilities paid except TV and Internet. Street parking. Partition can be added to create private bed area.