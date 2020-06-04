All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 14 62nd Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
14 62nd Place
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

14 62nd Place

14 62nd Place · (888) 236-1943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

14 62nd Place, Long Beach, CA 90803
Peninsula

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 642 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
A single-story beach home with no shared walls and a driveway is now available for lease. Steps from the ocean of the Peninsula in Long Beach, this lovely unfurnished home offers new carpet, a driveway for a compact car, private patio off living room area, fireplace in the living room, beautiful open beam ceiling, gas stove, refrigerator, bathtub/shower in tub, ceramic tile in the bathroom. This one-bedroom one-bath approximately 700 sqft. has no common walls, no one above or below. This home offers absolute privacy in the beach community and everything else the beach community has to offer - paddleboarding, kayaking, biking, walk to kitesurfing and kiteboarding beach! Two-year lease preferred, no smoker. Give us a call for a private tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 62nd Place have any available units?
14 62nd Place has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 62nd Place have?
Some of 14 62nd Place's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 62nd Place currently offering any rent specials?
14 62nd Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 62nd Place pet-friendly?
No, 14 62nd Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 14 62nd Place offer parking?
No, 14 62nd Place does not offer parking.
Does 14 62nd Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 62nd Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 62nd Place have a pool?
No, 14 62nd Place does not have a pool.
Does 14 62nd Place have accessible units?
No, 14 62nd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14 62nd Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 62nd Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 14 62nd Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity