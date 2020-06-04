14 62nd Place

Amenities

A single-story beach home with no shared walls and a driveway is now available for lease. Steps from the ocean of the Peninsula in Long Beach, this lovely unfurnished home offers new carpet, a driveway for a compact car, private patio off living room area, fireplace in the living room, beautiful open beam ceiling, gas stove, refrigerator, bathtub/shower in tub, ceramic tile in the bathroom. This one-bedroom one-bath approximately 700 sqft. has no common walls, no one above or below. This home offers absolute privacy in the beach community and everything else the beach community has to offer - paddleboarding, kayaking, biking, walk to kitesurfing and kiteboarding beach! Two-year lease preferred, no smoker. Give us a call for a private tour.