Brand new construction! This home features new flooring, bathrooms, kitchen and appliances. There is an attached two car garage with additional parking behind. This unit has no common walls and a quaint backyard space. A beautiful banister, wood flooring and recessed lighting throughout are just a few of the upgrades. Open floor plan and two full bathrooms. Available for Move In 3/6. Small pet may be accepted. Additional garage space available for $100 per month.