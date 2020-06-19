All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1355 Loma Ave Unit 315

1355 N Loma Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1355 N Loma Ave, Long Beach, CA 90804
Bryant School

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
1355 Loma Ave Unit 315 Available 02/01/19 Unique Town Home Style 2 Bedroom Condo In Long Beach is Coming Soon - This unique style condo is located on the 3rd floor with endless amount of space and charm. Walk into the half bath guest bathroom downstairs, open living room, fireplace with beautiful laminate flooring throughout the first floor. Kitchen includes stove, dishwasher and microwave. Washer and Dryer hookups are located near the kitchen counter for your convenience. Spacious Balcony. Second floor leads you to the spacious 2 master bedrooms with their own private bathrooms. Private entrance from the left bedroom. Tandem parking space assigned. Guest parking is also available. Secure complex includes an elevator. Common Laundry room is located on the 3rd floor. Close to Shopping Centers, Parks, Restaurants and the Beach! Some pets will be considered with an additional deposit. Call us now to schedule your tour.

Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds
Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum
Smoking: Non-smoking unit
Hold Fee: None. We do not offer to hold properties.

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Condo
Year Built: 1988
Utilities Included: Water
Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave
Garage / Parking: Tandem Parking assigned
Flooring: Laminate and Tile
Yard: None
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate

HOA INSTRUCTIONS
HOA Fee: Paid for by the owner
Move-In/out Fee: $200

APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
* Click Apply Now
* Complete the Online Application Form
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, and FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE2039605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1355 Loma Ave Unit 315 have any available units?
1355 Loma Ave Unit 315 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1355 Loma Ave Unit 315 have?
Some of 1355 Loma Ave Unit 315's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1355 Loma Ave Unit 315 currently offering any rent specials?
1355 Loma Ave Unit 315 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1355 Loma Ave Unit 315 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1355 Loma Ave Unit 315 is pet friendly.
Does 1355 Loma Ave Unit 315 offer parking?
Yes, 1355 Loma Ave Unit 315 does offer parking.
Does 1355 Loma Ave Unit 315 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1355 Loma Ave Unit 315 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1355 Loma Ave Unit 315 have a pool?
No, 1355 Loma Ave Unit 315 does not have a pool.
Does 1355 Loma Ave Unit 315 have accessible units?
No, 1355 Loma Ave Unit 315 does not have accessible units.
Does 1355 Loma Ave Unit 315 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1355 Loma Ave Unit 315 has units with dishwashers.
