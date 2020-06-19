Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 elevator on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

1355 Loma Ave Unit 315 Available 02/01/19 Unique Town Home Style 2 Bedroom Condo In Long Beach is Coming Soon - This unique style condo is located on the 3rd floor with endless amount of space and charm. Walk into the half bath guest bathroom downstairs, open living room, fireplace with beautiful laminate flooring throughout the first floor. Kitchen includes stove, dishwasher and microwave. Washer and Dryer hookups are located near the kitchen counter for your convenience. Spacious Balcony. Second floor leads you to the spacious 2 master bedrooms with their own private bathrooms. Private entrance from the left bedroom. Tandem parking space assigned. Guest parking is also available. Secure complex includes an elevator. Common Laundry room is located on the 3rd floor. Close to Shopping Centers, Parks, Restaurants and the Beach! Some pets will be considered with an additional deposit. Call us now to schedule your tour.



Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds

Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum

Smoking: Non-smoking unit

Hold Fee: None. We do not offer to hold properties.



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS

Property Type: Condo

Year Built: 1988

Utilities Included: Water

Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave

Garage / Parking: Tandem Parking assigned

Flooring: Laminate and Tile

Yard: None

Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate



HOA INSTRUCTIONS

HOA Fee: Paid for by the owner

Move-In/out Fee: $200



APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)

* Click Apply Now

* Complete the Online Application Form

* Pay the Application Fee

* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)

* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, and FEES

Application Fee: $40

Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly

Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days

Co-Signers / Guarantors: No

Lease Length: 1 Year

Lease to Purchase Option: No



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



(RLNE2039605)