Long Beach, CA
1352 Roycroft Avenue
Last updated August 17 2019 at 12:26 PM

1352 Roycroft Avenue

1352 Roycroft Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1352 Roycroft Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Bryant School

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
bike storage
range
Lovely 3 bedroom, pool home nestled in the triangle between Park Estates and Belmont Heights. Featuring: gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout, tremendous master suite with French doors directly to the luxuriating pool, two large and lovely baths, spacious kitchen with butcher block countertops, garage with bike storage and long driveway...all within walking distance of two golf courses, grocery stores, shopping, popular restaurants, Cal State Long Beach and just a short walk to the beach at Marine Stadium and the Colorado Lagoon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1352 Roycroft Avenue have any available units?
1352 Roycroft Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1352 Roycroft Avenue have?
Some of 1352 Roycroft Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1352 Roycroft Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1352 Roycroft Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1352 Roycroft Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1352 Roycroft Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1352 Roycroft Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1352 Roycroft Avenue offers parking.
Does 1352 Roycroft Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1352 Roycroft Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1352 Roycroft Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1352 Roycroft Avenue has a pool.
Does 1352 Roycroft Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1352 Roycroft Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1352 Roycroft Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1352 Roycroft Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
