1352 Roycroft Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors garage pool bike storage range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range Property Amenities parking pool bike storage garage

Lovely 3 bedroom, pool home nestled in the triangle between Park Estates and Belmont Heights. Featuring: gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout, tremendous master suite with French doors directly to the luxuriating pool, two large and lovely baths, spacious kitchen with butcher block countertops, garage with bike storage and long driveway...all within walking distance of two golf courses, grocery stores, shopping, popular restaurants, Cal State Long Beach and just a short walk to the beach at Marine Stadium and the Colorado Lagoon.