All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1324 Termino Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1324 Termino Ave
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

1324 Termino Ave

1324 Termino Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1324 Termino Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Bryant School

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bedroom California Bungalow - This is a charming California Bungalow in tip top condition. There are two bedrooms, one bathroom and approximately 800 square feet of living space. There are hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout (interior and exterior). The remodeled kitchen includes granite counters, refrigerator, gas stove, and built-in microwave. Other details include recessed lighting, roller shade blinds, ceiling fans and crown moulding. There is an enclosed backyard patio -- perfect for cozy outdoor gatherings. The garage includes additional storage and new washer and dryer. A small well behaved pet will be considered.
Located at 1324 Termino Ave., Long Beach, CA 90804.
Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.

(RLNE2566656)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 Termino Ave have any available units?
1324 Termino Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1324 Termino Ave have?
Some of 1324 Termino Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 Termino Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1324 Termino Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 Termino Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1324 Termino Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1324 Termino Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1324 Termino Ave offers parking.
Does 1324 Termino Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1324 Termino Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 Termino Ave have a pool?
No, 1324 Termino Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1324 Termino Ave have accessible units?
No, 1324 Termino Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 Termino Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1324 Termino Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
125 Cherry Ave
125 Cherry Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine