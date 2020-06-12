Amenities

2 Bedroom California Bungalow - This is a charming California Bungalow in tip top condition. There are two bedrooms, one bathroom and approximately 800 square feet of living space. There are hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout (interior and exterior). The remodeled kitchen includes granite counters, refrigerator, gas stove, and built-in microwave. Other details include recessed lighting, roller shade blinds, ceiling fans and crown moulding. There is an enclosed backyard patio -- perfect for cozy outdoor gatherings. The garage includes additional storage and new washer and dryer. A small well behaved pet will be considered.

Located at 1324 Termino Ave., Long Beach, CA 90804.

Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.



(RLNE2566656)