All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1321 E Appleton St #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1321 E Appleton St #1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1321 E Appleton St #1

1321 E Appleton St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Bixby Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1321 E Appleton St, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
garage
1321 E Appleton St #1 Available 01/05/19 Newly Renovated 1 bed -1 bath Street-level unit with one car garage Available Now! - Very nice ground level apartment/condo in Long Beach.
Includes a one-car garage. Gated entrance with cozy courtyard on the property.

Newly renovated and nicely done!

To schedule an appointment to see this beautiful apartment home go on line at www.lrsrm.com and set the search filter for Long Beach. Or:

email: Kerrie@lrsrm.com

LRS Realty & Management Inc. is a licensed real estate brokerage and complies with all Fair Housing polices and regulations. DRE Lic#01820556

(RLNE4313137)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 E Appleton St #1 have any available units?
1321 E Appleton St #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 1321 E Appleton St #1 currently offering any rent specials?
1321 E Appleton St #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 E Appleton St #1 pet-friendly?
No, 1321 E Appleton St #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1321 E Appleton St #1 offer parking?
Yes, 1321 E Appleton St #1 does offer parking.
Does 1321 E Appleton St #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1321 E Appleton St #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 E Appleton St #1 have a pool?
No, 1321 E Appleton St #1 does not have a pool.
Does 1321 E Appleton St #1 have accessible units?
No, 1321 E Appleton St #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 E Appleton St #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1321 E Appleton St #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1321 E Appleton St #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1321 E Appleton St #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
125 Cherry Ave
125 Cherry Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine