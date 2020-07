Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Dont miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! The front lawn is fenced-in and comes with a covered entrance. The interior is lined with stylish tile flooring, keeping this space looking clean and open, and allowing for low-maintenance upkeep! You will love getting to cook in this homes kitchen, with its updated appliances, stylish cabinetry, and granite countertops!



(RLNE186170)