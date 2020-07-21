All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1273 E 1st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1273 E 1st Street
Last updated October 13 2019 at 11:53 AM

1273 E 1st Street

1273 East 1st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Bixby Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1273 East 1st Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Long Beach condo in prime location one block from the beach for rent. Beautifully remodeled 2BED/1BATH top floor corner unit situated in a small, quiet, 7 unit complex. Featuring a fantastic open floor plan with bright and airy rooms- only one adjoining wall. New carpeting & recently updated kitchen give this condo a sleek & modern look & feel. Stainless steel appliances included. Large classic picture windows allow for an abundance of natural light throughout. Spacious bedrooms with generous closets. On-site community laundry is free to all residents. Building is extremely pet friendly, no limit on size of pet. Tranquil, bicycle friendly neighborhood with year round ocean breezes, conveniently located within trendy Alamitos Beach, short distance to Arts District, shops, restaurants, entertainment & vibrant downtown area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1273 E 1st Street have any available units?
1273 E 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1273 E 1st Street have?
Some of 1273 E 1st Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1273 E 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1273 E 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1273 E 1st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1273 E 1st Street is pet friendly.
Does 1273 E 1st Street offer parking?
No, 1273 E 1st Street does not offer parking.
Does 1273 E 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1273 E 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1273 E 1st Street have a pool?
No, 1273 E 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1273 E 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 1273 E 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1273 E 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1273 E 1st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
800 Linden LLC
800 Linden Ave
Long Beach, CA 90813
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Alamitos
101 Alamitos Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLong Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Apartments
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby ParkCentral Long Beach
Belmont HeightsSaint MaryTraffic Circle
DairySeadip

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine