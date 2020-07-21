1273 E 1st Street

Amenities

Charming Long Beach condo in prime location one block from the beach for rent. Beautifully remodeled 2BED/1BATH top floor corner unit situated in a small, quiet, 7 unit complex. Featuring a fantastic open floor plan with bright and airy rooms- only one adjoining wall. New carpeting & recently updated kitchen give this condo a sleek & modern look & feel. Stainless steel appliances included. Large classic picture windows allow for an abundance of natural light throughout. Spacious bedrooms with generous closets. On-site community laundry is free to all residents. Building is extremely pet friendly, no limit on size of pet. Tranquil, bicycle friendly neighborhood with year round ocean breezes, conveniently located within trendy Alamitos Beach, short distance to Arts District, shops, restaurants, entertainment & vibrant downtown area!