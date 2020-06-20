All apartments in Long Beach
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
125 East 20th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

125 East 20th Street

125 East 20th Street · No Longer Available
Location

125 East 20th Street, Long Beach, CA 90806
Wrigley

Amenities

*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
*** Visit our website at www.pinnaclepmc.com for more information ***

- Refurbished 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment for rent in a 12 unit complex
- Located at 125 E. 20th Street, Apt #12, Long Beach, CA 90806
- Rent: $1,195/month
- Deposit: $1,400 (On Approved Credit)

Features and Amenities:

- Upstairs Unit
- 1 bedroom
- 1 bathroom
- New vinyl plank flooring throughout
- Tile flooring in the kitchen and bathroom
- Gas stove and oven included
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Laundry facilities on-site
- Utilities Paid: Water, Trash, and Gardening
- Parking available for an additional fee of $65/mo

*** This property is not accepting Section 8 or any third party housing at this time ***
*** This property does not accept pets ***

Visit this link to apply: www.ppmapplications.com

Visit this link to see our rental criteria: http://www.pinnaclepmc.com/rental-criteria

Requirements when applying:
- A $36.00 Credit Check/Background Check Fee for every person 18 years and over that will be residing on the property
- Credit Score 600 or better
- 3 months proof of income (in order to qualify you must make double the rental amount per month)
- Identification Card/Driver's License and Social Security Card
- Completed Rental Application
- Please note: Bankruptcies will be under review

Thank you for your interest!

Pinnacle Property Management
www.pinnaclepmc.com

Please visit our website for other great listings in your area!

Pricing is current as of 2/12/2019. Rental rates, availability, lease terms, deposits, apartment features, amenities, and specials are subject to change without notice. Deposits may fluctuate based on credit, rental history, income, and/or other qualifying standards. Floor plans and square footages displayed are approximations, may be based on stud-to-stud measurements, and may vary between individual units. Quoted prices are for base rent only and do not include other fees such as utilities, associated pet fees, if applicable, and minimum lease terms and occupancy guidelines may apply unless otherwise specified. Subject to credit approval, a satisfactory rental application and execution of a lease agreement. Pricing valid for new residents only. Please see the leasing office for details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 East 20th Street have any available units?
125 East 20th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 East 20th Street have?
Some of 125 East 20th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 East 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
125 East 20th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 East 20th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 East 20th Street is pet friendly.
Does 125 East 20th Street offer parking?
Yes, 125 East 20th Street offers parking.
Does 125 East 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 East 20th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 East 20th Street have a pool?
No, 125 East 20th Street does not have a pool.
Does 125 East 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 125 East 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 125 East 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 East 20th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
