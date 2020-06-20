125 East 20th Street

Amenities

- Refurbished 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment for rent in a 12 unit complex

- Located at 125 E. 20th Street, Apt #12, Long Beach, CA 90806

- Rent: $1,195/month

- Deposit: $1,400 (On Approved Credit)



Features and Amenities:



- Upstairs Unit

- 1 bedroom

- 1 bathroom

- New vinyl plank flooring throughout

- Tile flooring in the kitchen and bathroom

- Gas stove and oven included

- Vaulted Ceilings

- Laundry facilities on-site

- Utilities Paid: Water, Trash, and Gardening

- Parking available for an additional fee of $65/mo



*** This property is not accepting Section 8 or any third party housing at this time ***

*** This property does not accept pets ***



Requirements when applying:

- A $36.00 Credit Check/Background Check Fee for every person 18 years and over that will be residing on the property

- Credit Score 600 or better

- 3 months proof of income (in order to qualify you must make double the rental amount per month)

- Identification Card/Driver's License and Social Security Card

- Completed Rental Application

- Please note: Bankruptcies will be under review



Thank you for your interest!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.