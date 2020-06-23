All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1218 Long Beach Blvd

1218 Long Beach Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1218 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90813
Saint Mary

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5f6e09e003 ----
SHOWING INSTRUCTION: Click on this link and fill out all information to sign up for a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/5f6e09e003/1218-long-beach-blvd-2-long-beach-ca-90813

Large 2 bedroom apartment with a private balcony and one parking space in a private lot. Very close to public transportation, markets, schools, and nightlife. Luxury vinyl tile in family room, kitchen and hallway. Brand new carpet in both bedrooms. A well lit kitchen with a range and plenty of cupboards/storage space.

AVAILABILITY DATE: Available Immediately
RENT: $1,449
DEPOSIT: $1,500 with good credit
TOTAL MOVE-IN CHARGES: $2,949 with good credit
PET POLICY: No pets allowed
SMOKING: No smoking is allowed inside the unit
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water & Trash included

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
1) Go to: http://www.patronpm.com/long-beach-homes-for-rent
2) Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
3) Find your desired property and hit ?Apply Now?
4) Complete the Online Application Form
5) Pay the Application Fee

? Property Description Details ?

AREA INFORMATION: Near the Long Beach metro.
FLOORING: Luxury vinyl tile and carpet
GARAGE/PARKING: One parking spot
KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Range

PROPERTY TYPE: 4-plex

? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ?

APPLICATION FEE: $25
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-3 business days
GUARANTORS: Allowed
*LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not available
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None

*PROPERTY MANAGER: Patron Property Management Inc. DRE #02065930
*LEASING AGENT: Rob Sittman DRE #02037326

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1218 Long Beach Blvd have any available units?
1218 Long Beach Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1218 Long Beach Blvd have?
Some of 1218 Long Beach Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1218 Long Beach Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1218 Long Beach Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 Long Beach Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1218 Long Beach Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1218 Long Beach Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1218 Long Beach Blvd does offer parking.
Does 1218 Long Beach Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1218 Long Beach Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 Long Beach Blvd have a pool?
No, 1218 Long Beach Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1218 Long Beach Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1218 Long Beach Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 Long Beach Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1218 Long Beach Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
