1218 Long Beach Blvd

Large 2 bedroom apartment with a private balcony and one parking space in a private lot. Very close to public transportation, markets, schools, and nightlife. Luxury vinyl tile in family room, kitchen and hallway. Brand new carpet in both bedrooms. A well lit kitchen with a range and plenty of cupboards/storage space.



AVAILABILITY DATE: Available Immediately

RENT: $1,449

DEPOSIT: $1,500 with good credit

TOTAL MOVE-IN CHARGES: $2,949 with good credit

PET POLICY: No pets allowed

SMOKING: No smoking is allowed inside the unit

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water & Trash included



AREA INFORMATION: Near the Long Beach metro.

FLOORING: Luxury vinyl tile and carpet

GARAGE/PARKING: One parking spot

KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Range



PROPERTY TYPE: 4-plex



APPLICATION FEE: $25

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-3 business days

GUARANTORS: Allowed

*LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not available

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None



*PROPERTY MANAGER: Patron Property Management Inc. DRE #02065930

*LEASING AGENT: Rob Sittman DRE #02037326



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*