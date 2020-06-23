1218 Long Beach Blvd

Amenities
Large 2 bedroom apartment with a private balcony and one parking space in a private lot. Very close to public transportation, markets, schools, and nightlife. Luxury vinyl tile in family room, kitchen and hallway. Brand new carpet in both bedrooms. A well lit kitchen with a range and plenty of cupboards/storage space.
AVAILABILITY DATE: Available Immediately
RENT: $1,449
DEPOSIT: $1,500 with good credit
TOTAL MOVE-IN CHARGES: $2,949 with good credit
PET POLICY: No pets allowed
SMOKING: No smoking is allowed inside the unit
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water & Trash included
AREA INFORMATION: Near the Long Beach metro.
FLOORING: Luxury vinyl tile and carpet
GARAGE/PARKING: One parking spot
KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Range
PROPERTY TYPE: 4-plex
APPLICATION FEE: $25
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-3 business days
GUARANTORS: Allowed
*LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not available
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None
*PROPERTY MANAGER: Patron Property Management Inc. DRE #02065930
*LEASING AGENT: Rob Sittman DRE #02037326
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*