1204 E. 3rd St 2A

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Condo In A Great Long Beach Neighborhood - Gorgeous 3 Bed / 3 Bathroom condo for rent. This multi-level unit is bright and spacious and features a fireplace, laminate wood flooring and has a 2 car garage with inside access from the unit. It has washer and dryer hookups, appliances, and a sizable backyard. The unit is located near trendy dining, shopping, and public transportation within a walkable distance to retro row. Please call to schedule your viewing today!



866-525-3656

International City Property Management



(RLNE5121797)