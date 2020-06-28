All apartments in Long Beach
1204 E. 3rd St 2A
1204 E. 3rd St 2A

1204 East 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1204 East 3rd Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Condo In A Great Long Beach Neighborhood - Gorgeous 3 Bed / 3 Bathroom condo for rent. This multi-level unit is bright and spacious and features a fireplace, laminate wood flooring and has a 2 car garage with inside access from the unit. It has washer and dryer hookups, appliances, and a sizable backyard. The unit is located near trendy dining, shopping, and public transportation within a walkable distance to retro row. Please call to schedule your viewing today!

866-525-3656
International City Property Management

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 E. 3rd St 2A have any available units?
1204 E. 3rd St 2A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1204 E. 3rd St 2A have?
Some of 1204 E. 3rd St 2A's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 E. 3rd St 2A currently offering any rent specials?
1204 E. 3rd St 2A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 E. 3rd St 2A pet-friendly?
No, 1204 E. 3rd St 2A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1204 E. 3rd St 2A offer parking?
Yes, 1204 E. 3rd St 2A offers parking.
Does 1204 E. 3rd St 2A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 E. 3rd St 2A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 E. 3rd St 2A have a pool?
No, 1204 E. 3rd St 2A does not have a pool.
Does 1204 E. 3rd St 2A have accessible units?
No, 1204 E. 3rd St 2A does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 E. 3rd St 2A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1204 E. 3rd St 2A does not have units with dishwashers.
