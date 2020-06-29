All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

1200 Ohio Ave #3

1200 Ohio Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1200 Ohio Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning Condo (2+2) - Stunningly distinctive condominium living only minutes from golf, parks, the University and the quaint and charming Zaferia District. This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Unit (virtually 2 suites) is sun filled and sophisticated. The flooring is beautiful and the kitchen is nicely appointed with granite counter tops. The laundry is central to the bedrooms. Sliding glass doors open to the balcony. The master suite boasts a private renovated bathroom and the 2nd bedroom access's the guest bathroom. Parking is gated. Casually elegant living, in the treetops, an incredible lifestyle opportunity !

Pets allowed with Pet Fee.

A lot of Appliances are included: Washer/Dryer, Stove, Fridge, dishwasher

Utilities covered: Water and Trash

(RLNE5299276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Ohio Ave #3 have any available units?
1200 Ohio Ave #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 Ohio Ave #3 have?
Some of 1200 Ohio Ave #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Ohio Ave #3 currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Ohio Ave #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Ohio Ave #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1200 Ohio Ave #3 is pet friendly.
Does 1200 Ohio Ave #3 offer parking?
Yes, 1200 Ohio Ave #3 offers parking.
Does 1200 Ohio Ave #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 Ohio Ave #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Ohio Ave #3 have a pool?
No, 1200 Ohio Ave #3 does not have a pool.
Does 1200 Ohio Ave #3 have accessible units?
No, 1200 Ohio Ave #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Ohio Ave #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 Ohio Ave #3 has units with dishwashers.

