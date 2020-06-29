1200 Ohio Ave #3

Amenities

Stunning Condo (2+2) - Stunningly distinctive condominium living only minutes from golf, parks, the University and the quaint and charming Zaferia District. This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Unit (virtually 2 suites) is sun filled and sophisticated. The flooring is beautiful and the kitchen is nicely appointed with granite counter tops. The laundry is central to the bedrooms. Sliding glass doors open to the balcony. The master suite boasts a private renovated bathroom and the 2nd bedroom access's the guest bathroom. Parking is gated. Casually elegant living, in the treetops, an incredible lifestyle opportunity !



Pets allowed with Pet Fee.



A lot of Appliances are included: Washer/Dryer, Stove, Fridge, dishwasher



Utilities covered: Water and Trash



