All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1140 BENNETT Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1140 BENNETT Avenue
Last updated November 24 2019 at 8:27 AM

1140 BENNETT Avenue

1140 Bennett Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1140 Bennett Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Wilson High

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Spectacular 'Classic Spanish' apartment in the heart of Belmont Heights! Approximately 1100 sq. ft. 2 beds, 1 bth PLUS a den. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout! Ceramic tiled floors in the kitchen. Beautiful stainless free standing stove! Shared laundry downstairs. Single, private garage and a secluded, serene shared courtyard. Top floor unit. Lots of classic features including coved ceilings. Close to the shops on 2nd street and the beach! Close to the Traffic Circle shops. Close to the 405,22,605 and 710 freeways and very close to Cal State Long Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1140 BENNETT Avenue have any available units?
1140 BENNETT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1140 BENNETT Avenue have?
Some of 1140 BENNETT Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1140 BENNETT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1140 BENNETT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1140 BENNETT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1140 BENNETT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1140 BENNETT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1140 BENNETT Avenue offers parking.
Does 1140 BENNETT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1140 BENNETT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1140 BENNETT Avenue have a pool?
No, 1140 BENNETT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1140 BENNETT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1140 BENNETT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1140 BENNETT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1140 BENNETT Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
The Alamitos
101 Alamitos Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90802
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine