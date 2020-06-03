1140 BENNETT Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors garage stainless steel courtyard range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Spectacular 'Classic Spanish' apartment in the heart of Belmont Heights! Approximately 1100 sq. ft. 2 beds, 1 bth PLUS a den. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout! Ceramic tiled floors in the kitchen. Beautiful stainless free standing stove! Shared laundry downstairs. Single, private garage and a secluded, serene shared courtyard. Top floor unit. Lots of classic features including coved ceilings. Close to the shops on 2nd street and the beach! Close to the Traffic Circle shops. Close to the 405,22,605 and 710 freeways and very close to Cal State Long Beach!