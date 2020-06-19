All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 110 W 37th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
110 W 37th St
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:33 PM

110 W 37th St

110 West 37th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

110 West 37th Street, Long Beach, CA 90807
Los Cerritos

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 04/01/20 Rare opportunity in LB's Los Cerritos neighborhood - Property Id: 18217

Spacious newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom detached home with Private entrance. Bonus room can be used as a den or 3rd bedroom. Brand new appliances and washer/dryer hookup available. Walking distance to many shops and restaurants, including Steelcraft. easy freeway access to the 405 and 710 freeways. Neighborhood schools include Los Cerritos elementary, Hughes Middle School, and Poly High.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/18217
Property Id 18217

(RLNE5610272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 W 37th St have any available units?
110 W 37th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 W 37th St have?
Some of 110 W 37th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 W 37th St currently offering any rent specials?
110 W 37th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 W 37th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 W 37th St is pet friendly.
Does 110 W 37th St offer parking?
No, 110 W 37th St does not offer parking.
Does 110 W 37th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 W 37th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 W 37th St have a pool?
No, 110 W 37th St does not have a pool.
Does 110 W 37th St have accessible units?
No, 110 W 37th St does not have accessible units.
Does 110 W 37th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 W 37th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
800 Linden LLC
800 Linden Ave
Long Beach, CA 90813
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine