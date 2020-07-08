Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Adorable condo close to the traffic circle and the beach! Located in a quiet secured building, 1061 Park Ave #113, is updated with a large open floorplan. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters and dark rich cabinets. The lamiante floors flow throughout the entire unit. A balcony attached to the living room boasts views of the nieghborhood and is large enough for entertaining during the summer. The bedroom is a great size with floor to ceiling mirrored closets. Unit comes with central A/C and subteranean parking. Association offers a pool, jaccuzi, outdoor BBW/Dining area, and laundry room.