Long Beach, CA
1061 Park Ave
Last updated May 20 2020 at 5:06 PM

1061 Park Ave

1061 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1061 Park Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Wilson High

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Adorable condo close to the traffic circle and the beach! Located in a quiet secured building, 1061 Park Ave #113, is updated with a large open floorplan. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters and dark rich cabinets. The lamiante floors flow throughout the entire unit. A balcony attached to the living room boasts views of the nieghborhood and is large enough for entertaining during the summer. The bedroom is a great size with floor to ceiling mirrored closets. Unit comes with central A/C and subteranean parking. Association offers a pool, jaccuzi, outdoor BBW/Dining area, and laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1061 Park Ave have any available units?
1061 Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1061 Park Ave have?
Some of 1061 Park Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1061 Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1061 Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1061 Park Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1061 Park Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1061 Park Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1061 Park Ave offers parking.
Does 1061 Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1061 Park Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1061 Park Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1061 Park Ave has a pool.
Does 1061 Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 1061 Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1061 Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1061 Park Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

