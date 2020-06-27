All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1032 East Freeland Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1032 East Freeland Street
Last updated July 12 2019 at 6:14 PM

1032 East Freeland Street

1032 E Freeland St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1032 E Freeland St, Long Beach, CA 90807
Bixby Knolls

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This wonderful home with an extra large enclosed patio and storage shed plus a full 2 car and bonus area detached garage is ready for you! It even features a gated RV/2 cars pad for your needs! Home is equipped with forced air and heat to keep you comfortable in any season. Walk in tub for easy of use plus a walk in shower for your convenience. New paint and carpet (with wood flooring hidden underneath). Custom peg and groove wood flooring and a wonderful custom built fireplace in the step down den makes it extra cozy and very rustic. Yes, this very comfortable home is ready for you to come and take a look. Located close to Long Beach Virginia Country Club with shopping like Trader Joe's and various wonderful restaurants that are located just down the street, Contact me here @: greatertreb0247@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1032 East Freeland Street have any available units?
1032 East Freeland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1032 East Freeland Street have?
Some of 1032 East Freeland Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1032 East Freeland Street currently offering any rent specials?
1032 East Freeland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1032 East Freeland Street pet-friendly?
No, 1032 East Freeland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1032 East Freeland Street offer parking?
Yes, 1032 East Freeland Street offers parking.
Does 1032 East Freeland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1032 East Freeland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1032 East Freeland Street have a pool?
No, 1032 East Freeland Street does not have a pool.
Does 1032 East Freeland Street have accessible units?
No, 1032 East Freeland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1032 East Freeland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1032 East Freeland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Move Cross Country
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
125 Cherry Ave
125 Cherry Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine