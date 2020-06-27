1032 East Freeland Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This wonderful home with an extra large enclosed patio and storage shed plus a full 2 car and bonus area detached garage is ready for you! It even features a gated RV/2 cars pad for your needs! Home is equipped with forced air and heat to keep you comfortable in any season. Walk in tub for easy of use plus a walk in shower for your convenience. New paint and carpet (with wood flooring hidden underneath). Custom peg and groove wood flooring and a wonderful custom built fireplace in the step down den makes it extra cozy and very rustic. Yes, this very comfortable home is ready for you to come and take a look. Located close to Long Beach Virginia Country Club with shopping like Trader Joe's and various wonderful restaurants that are located just down the street, Contact me here @: greatertreb0247@gmail.com