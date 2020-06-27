1027 Obispo Ae

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry range Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage internet access

Furnished 4 bedroom / 2 bath (all 1 level) near Rose Park in Long Beach, California.

(plus a large bonus studio)



* flexible leases (including month to month)

* all utilities including high speed wifi and premium cable

* 10 blocks from Bluff Park / beach

* fenced in yard

* garage (for storage or small car)

* off street parking

* gas range and dishwasher

* full size washer & dryer

* very convenient location (walk to restaurants, market, coffee shops, park, etc)

* pets OK



Note: the 4th room is a nursery that connects to the master bedroom but can be converted to an office or other as needed,