1027 Obispo Ae

Amenities
Furnished 4 bedroom / 2 bath (all 1 level) near Rose Park in Long Beach, California.
(plus a large bonus studio)
* flexible leases (including month to month)
* all utilities including high speed wifi and premium cable
* 10 blocks from Bluff Park / beach
* fenced in yard
* garage (for storage or small car)
* off street parking
* gas range and dishwasher
* full size washer & dryer
* very convenient location (walk to restaurants, market, coffee shops, park, etc)
* pets OK
Note: the 4th room is a nursery that connects to the master bedroom but can be converted to an office or other as needed,