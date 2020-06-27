All apartments in Long Beach
1027 Obispo Ae

1027 Obispo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1027 Obispo Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
internet access
Furnished 4 bedroom / 2 bath (all 1 level) near Rose Park in Long Beach, California.
(plus a large bonus studio)

* flexible leases (including month to month)
* all utilities including high speed wifi and premium cable
* 10 blocks from Bluff Park / beach
* fenced in yard
* garage (for storage or small car)
* off street parking
* gas range and dishwasher
* full size washer & dryer
* very convenient location (walk to restaurants, market, coffee shops, park, etc)
* pets OK

Note: the 4th room is a nursery that connects to the master bedroom but can be converted to an office or other as needed,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1027 Obispo Ae have any available units?
1027 Obispo Ae doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1027 Obispo Ae have?
Some of 1027 Obispo Ae's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1027 Obispo Ae currently offering any rent specials?
1027 Obispo Ae is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1027 Obispo Ae pet-friendly?
No, 1027 Obispo Ae is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1027 Obispo Ae offer parking?
Yes, 1027 Obispo Ae offers parking.
Does 1027 Obispo Ae have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1027 Obispo Ae offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1027 Obispo Ae have a pool?
No, 1027 Obispo Ae does not have a pool.
Does 1027 Obispo Ae have accessible units?
No, 1027 Obispo Ae does not have accessible units.
Does 1027 Obispo Ae have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1027 Obispo Ae has units with dishwashers.
