Last updated May 12 2020 at 3:07 PM

1026 Hoffman Avenue

1026 Hoffman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1026 Hoffman Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Central Long Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Enjoy this beautiful 4 bedroom home in the city of Long Beach with a front patio and a backyard! The front house offers a newly remodeled kitchen with a gas stove, new quartz counter tops, new kitchen cabinets and new vinyl click flooring through out the home.Large windows with new blinds and screens in the living room and bedrooms for natural lighting and ceiling fans on all rooms. Two-tone accent paint throughout the home and for your convenience 2 parking spaces available. This is a pet friendly home with a deposit of $500 and a monthly pet rent for $35 for cats and dogs under 15lbs.
This location is in the Central Long Beach neighborhood in Long Beach. Nearby parks include Douglas MacArthur Park, California Recreation Center and David Burcham Field.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1026 Hoffman Avenue have any available units?
1026 Hoffman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1026 Hoffman Avenue have?
Some of 1026 Hoffman Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1026 Hoffman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1026 Hoffman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 Hoffman Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1026 Hoffman Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1026 Hoffman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1026 Hoffman Avenue offers parking.
Does 1026 Hoffman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1026 Hoffman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 Hoffman Avenue have a pool?
No, 1026 Hoffman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1026 Hoffman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1026 Hoffman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1026 Hoffman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1026 Hoffman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

