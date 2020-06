Amenities

Upstairs remodeled 1 bed 1 bath. Hardwood floors, new windows, upgraded kitchen and bath, corner unit with lots of natural

light. New Blinds and recently painted inside and out. Quiet clean complex in excellent rose park location. Walking distance to lots

of restaurants and shopping. Off street parking space. Kitchen has newer stove and refrigerator. For Showings Email me at rachaellingle@gmail.com or call me at 562-682-1853