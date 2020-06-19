All apartments in Long Beach
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1023 E. 1st ST.
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:11 PM

1023 E. 1st ST.

1023 East 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1023 East 1st Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
MOVE IN SPECIAL! save $300 1 block away from beach - Property Id: 245951

Charming 1 bed/1 bath upper-level condo located in the desirable Alamitos Beach neighborhood of Long Beach.

Wall to wall dual pane windows in the living/dining area invites plenty of natural light into this home. Tropical view from the living and dinning room windows. Original hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, updated kitchen, spacious bedroom, and ample storage space make this a MUST HAVE! Community features lush landscaping, a courtyard, sundeck, BBQ area, on-site laundry room, and is also pet-friendly. Don't delay and miss out on the benefits of living in such a short distance to downtown Long Beach and its many attractions! Walk to the beach, downtown the pike and much more.

Microwave, Stove, Refrigerator
1 pet negotiable
Non-smoker
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245951
Property Id 245951

(RLNE5648422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 E. 1st ST. have any available units?
1023 E. 1st ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1023 E. 1st ST. have?
Some of 1023 E. 1st ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 E. 1st ST. currently offering any rent specials?
1023 E. 1st ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 E. 1st ST. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1023 E. 1st ST. is pet friendly.
Does 1023 E. 1st ST. offer parking?
No, 1023 E. 1st ST. does not offer parking.
Does 1023 E. 1st ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1023 E. 1st ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 E. 1st ST. have a pool?
No, 1023 E. 1st ST. does not have a pool.
Does 1023 E. 1st ST. have accessible units?
No, 1023 E. 1st ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 E. 1st ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1023 E. 1st ST. does not have units with dishwashers.

