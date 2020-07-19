All apartments in Long Beach
1020 E 20TH ST.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:02 AM

1020 E 20TH ST

1020 East 20th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1020 East 20th Street, Long Beach, CA 90806
Central Long Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
LARGE 4 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH HOME WITH HUGE BACKYARD - This home sits on a large lot on a breezy tree lined street. There are 4 bedrooms on the property, three are in the main house and one is in a detached structure in the large backyard. This home would be perfect for a multi-generational family. Picture a little place for Grandma, or maybe even an adult child who's getting ready to leave the nest. Oh and did I mention that the entire home has just been remodeled? A brand new kitchen with all new appliances, new flooring throughout, fresh paint throughout, granite counter-tops. The bathrooms have been remodeled as well, their is an ensuite Master Bath as well as a Jack & Jill bath between two of the bedrooms, and a half bath for guests. Pretty cool right . . . well it gets even better! There is a huge backyard that is rare in this city, and it also comes with 4 off street parking spots, another rarity. The garage has two doors, one that opens to the street and one that opens to a shaded patio. This home is pet friendly and all it really needs is YOU and your positive attitude! Please reach out today to schedule a viewing . . . this is the one you've been waiting for.

Application Fee $45

Deposit $3,600 . . . pet deposit (if applicable) $250

Rent $3,600 per month with a service fee of $25 per month

(RLNE5613715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1020 E 20TH ST have any available units?
1020 E 20TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 E 20TH ST have?
Some of 1020 E 20TH ST's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 E 20TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
1020 E 20TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 E 20TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1020 E 20TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 1020 E 20TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 1020 E 20TH ST offers parking.
Does 1020 E 20TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 E 20TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 E 20TH ST have a pool?
No, 1020 E 20TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 1020 E 20TH ST have accessible units?
No, 1020 E 20TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 E 20TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1020 E 20TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.

