1020 E 20TH ST.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

LARGE 4 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH HOME WITH HUGE BACKYARD - This home sits on a large lot on a breezy tree lined street. There are 4 bedrooms on the property, three are in the main house and one is in a detached structure in the large backyard. This home would be perfect for a multi-generational family. Picture a little place for Grandma, or maybe even an adult child who's getting ready to leave the nest. Oh and did I mention that the entire home has just been remodeled? A brand new kitchen with all new appliances, new flooring throughout, fresh paint throughout, granite counter-tops. The bathrooms have been remodeled as well, their is an ensuite Master Bath as well as a Jack & Jill bath between two of the bedrooms, and a half bath for guests. Pretty cool right . . . well it gets even better! There is a huge backyard that is rare in this city, and it also comes with 4 off street parking spots, another rarity. The garage has two doors, one that opens to the street and one that opens to a shaded patio. This home is pet friendly and all it really needs is YOU and your positive attitude! Please reach out today to schedule a viewing . . . this is the one you've been waiting for.



Application Fee $45



Deposit $3,600 . . . pet deposit (if applicable) $250



Rent $3,600 per month with a service fee of $25 per month



(RLNE5613715)