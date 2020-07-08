1015 Roswell Avenue

Amenities

A relaxing front porch, and a traditional craftsman front door and hardware invites you in to an open living room and kitchen. The main feature of the living room is the beautiful refinished oak floors, large windows and a simple floor plan that makes efficient use of the space. The upgraded kitchen boasts granite counters and a back splash, a spacious eating area, ceiling fans, maple shaker cabinets and newer appliances. This bungalow features 2 bedrooms. The larger bedroom has a large wardrobe closet and a separate door that leads into a small rear yard. The bathroom also features maple shaker cabinets and mirror, tiled flooring and shower surround. The backyard features quaint lush landscaping and the patio has a vine covered pergola and river rock flooring with a 6 foot fence that makes this home very private. The new driveway can accommodate up to 2 cars. The garage has storage cabinets, a workbench, overhead storage and can also fit a small 3rd car. Located near 10th St. and Termino Ave.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available 10/2/18



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

