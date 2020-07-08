All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1015 Roswell Avenue

1015 Roswell Avenue
Location

1015 Roswell Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Wilson High

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A relaxing front porch, and a traditional craftsman front door and hardware invites you in to an open living room and kitchen. The main feature of the living room is the beautiful refinished oak floors, large windows and a simple floor plan that makes efficient use of the space. The upgraded kitchen boasts granite counters and a back splash, a spacious eating area, ceiling fans, maple shaker cabinets and newer appliances. This bungalow features 2 bedrooms. The larger bedroom has a large wardrobe closet and a separate door that leads into a small rear yard. The bathroom also features maple shaker cabinets and mirror, tiled flooring and shower surround. The backyard features quaint lush landscaping and the patio has a vine covered pergola and river rock flooring with a 6 foot fence that makes this home very private. The new driveway can accommodate up to 2 cars. The garage has storage cabinets, a workbench, overhead storage and can also fit a small 3rd car. Located near 10th St. and Termino Ave.

To begin an immediate self guided tour without an appointment, open the link below on your smartphone***https://secure.rently.co693636m/properties/***

For more information, call our office at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available 10/2/18

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 Roswell Avenue have any available units?
1015 Roswell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1015 Roswell Avenue have?
Some of 1015 Roswell Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 Roswell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1015 Roswell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 Roswell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1015 Roswell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1015 Roswell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1015 Roswell Avenue offers parking.
Does 1015 Roswell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 Roswell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 Roswell Avenue have a pool?
No, 1015 Roswell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1015 Roswell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1015 Roswell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 Roswell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 Roswell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

