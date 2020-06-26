1000 E Ocean Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony parking stainless steel gym pool coffee bar

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar gym parking pool pool table guest parking hot tub yoga

Prestigious oceanfront condo with astonishing views of the Pacific Ocean, the Catalina Island and some of the most famous landmarks of Long Beach such as the Queen Mary retired ocean liner! The interior of this unit features a great room with a fireplace. The room opens up to a large balcony to enjoy the views and the Southern California weather. The kitchen has Italian marble counter tops, stainless steel appliances, wine fridge and a gas cook-top. The spacious master suite with separate tub/shower and blackout remote controlled shades is a perfect room to relax in. The unit comes with two side by side parking spaces. The building, 1000 Ocean, is one of the most sought after communities in downtown Long Beach. Amenities of the complex include a large roof top deck with panoramic view of the ocean and the beach, gym, pool, spa, clubhouse, yoga/dance studio, billiards room, guest parking and direct beach access. Location is walking distance to the best of Downtown Long Beach, the Performing Arts Center, famous Pine Ave, East Village Arts District, Shoreline Village, the Aquarium of the Pacific and a variety of restaurants, coffee shops, stores and bars.