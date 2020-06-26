All apartments in Long Beach
1000 E Ocean Boulevard
Last updated November 11 2019 at 5:25 AM

1000 E Ocean Boulevard

1000 E Ocean Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1000 E Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
pool table
guest parking
hot tub
yoga
Prestigious oceanfront condo with astonishing views of the Pacific Ocean, the Catalina Island and some of the most famous landmarks of Long Beach such as the Queen Mary retired ocean liner! The interior of this unit features a great room with a fireplace. The room opens up to a large balcony to enjoy the views and the Southern California weather. The kitchen has Italian marble counter tops, stainless steel appliances, wine fridge and a gas cook-top. The spacious master suite with separate tub/shower and blackout remote controlled shades is a perfect room to relax in. The unit comes with two side by side parking spaces. The building, 1000 Ocean, is one of the most sought after communities in downtown Long Beach. Amenities of the complex include a large roof top deck with panoramic view of the ocean and the beach, gym, pool, spa, clubhouse, yoga/dance studio, billiards room, guest parking and direct beach access. Location is walking distance to the best of Downtown Long Beach, the Performing Arts Center, famous Pine Ave, East Village Arts District, Shoreline Village, the Aquarium of the Pacific and a variety of restaurants, coffee shops, stores and bars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 E Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
1000 E Ocean Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 E Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 1000 E Ocean Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 E Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1000 E Ocean Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 E Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1000 E Ocean Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1000 E Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1000 E Ocean Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1000 E Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 E Ocean Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 E Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1000 E Ocean Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1000 E Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1000 E Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 E Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 E Ocean Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
