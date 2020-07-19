All apartments in Long Beach
10 E Atlantic Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10 E Atlantic Avenue

10 Atlantic Ave · No Longer Available
Location

10 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
community garden
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
community garden
on-site laundry
parking
lobby
Come home and enjoy the incredible Ocean views of the beautiful blue Pacific, Queen Mary and more from this spacious corner end unit in the historic sought after Artaban. Light and airy with large windows to take in the soothing ocean breezes. With the parking space the rent is $1995 a month . Upgraded kitchen with quartz counters. Desirable easy care wood floors throughout. Extra high ceilings in all rooms for a nice open feeling. Two large closets for all your clothes. Your rent includes all utilities making for a big savings. Convenient community laundry room. Pleasant community garden and court yard to get away and relax. Large room with lock to store your bicycle. Impressive lobby w/fireplace and period furniture a nice place to greet and entertain your guests. This is your chance to live in desirable and exciting downtown Long Beach. No need for a car as you can walk to the Beach, fine dining, Performing Arts center, The Pike, Arts District and more. Take your bicycle to ride on the path along the ocean.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 E Atlantic Avenue have any available units?
10 E Atlantic Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 E Atlantic Avenue have?
Some of 10 E Atlantic Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 E Atlantic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10 E Atlantic Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 E Atlantic Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10 E Atlantic Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 10 E Atlantic Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10 E Atlantic Avenue offers parking.
Does 10 E Atlantic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 E Atlantic Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 E Atlantic Avenue have a pool?
No, 10 E Atlantic Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10 E Atlantic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10 E Atlantic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10 E Atlantic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 E Atlantic Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
