10 E Atlantic Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated community garden fireplace

Come home and enjoy the incredible Ocean views of the beautiful blue Pacific, Queen Mary and more from this spacious corner end unit in the historic sought after Artaban. Light and airy with large windows to take in the soothing ocean breezes. With the parking space the rent is $1995 a month . Upgraded kitchen with quartz counters. Desirable easy care wood floors throughout. Extra high ceilings in all rooms for a nice open feeling. Two large closets for all your clothes. Your rent includes all utilities making for a big savings. Convenient community laundry room. Pleasant community garden and court yard to get away and relax. Large room with lock to store your bicycle. Impressive lobby w/fireplace and period furniture a nice place to greet and entertain your guests. This is your chance to live in desirable and exciting downtown Long Beach. No need for a car as you can walk to the Beach, fine dining, Performing Arts center, The Pike, Arts District and more. Take your bicycle to ride on the path along the ocean.