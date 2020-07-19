1 3rd Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator parking pool garage hot tub

LOCATION, LOCATION LOCATION! Come see this 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with exclusive ocean views along Alamitos Beach, situated on the sand. Spectacular sunsets from your living room, balcony and breakfast bar. Features include new paint, new laminate flooring, Stainless Steel appliances, granite counter tops, ceiling fan, dual sinks in bath and a closet that can be used of storage. The community has a Sparkling Pool, Spa, Club House and roof top deck. There is Beach access right outside the gate and a 4 mile Shoreline Pedestrian/Bicycle path from Long Beach Marina to Belmont Shore. Nearby dining, shopping, entertainment and recreation options. Security gate building with remote access to the parking garage. Comes with two assigned parking spaces and convenient elevator access to the unit. Enjoy the sweeping views of Long Beach skyline, Catalina and to the Palos Verdes Peninsula!