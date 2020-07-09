67 Blazewood

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven range walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Desired Neighborhood. Lovely gated courtyard as you enter this spacious home boasting 3 bedrooms upstairs and a main floor bedroom/den/office. 2 full baths upstairs and main floor 3/4 bath. Living/Formal Dining Room with cozy fireplace. Soaring Ceilings and windows galore. Bright / Airy Kitchen with Eating Area. Master Bedroom with roman tub/separate shower, dual sinks/large walk-in closet. Large low maintenance backyard, and nice size 2 car garage with direct access. This home is Close to parks, shopping, dining, and hiking trails. Contact: Shannon Doyle at 949-338-6028 via text or call.