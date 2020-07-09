67 Blazewood

Amenities
Desired Neighborhood. Lovely gated courtyard as you enter this spacious home boasting 3 bedrooms upstairs and a main floor bedroom/den/office. 2 full baths upstairs and main floor 3/4 bath. Living/Formal Dining Room with cozy fireplace. Soaring Ceilings and windows galore. Bright / Airy Kitchen with Eating Area. Master Bedroom with roman tub/separate shower, dual sinks/large walk-in closet. Large low maintenance backyard, and nice size 2 car garage with direct access. This home is Close to parks, shopping, dining, and hiking trails. Contact: Shannon Doyle at 949-338-6028 via text or call.