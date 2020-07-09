All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated December 15 2019 at 6:11 PM

67 Blazewood

67 Blazewood · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

67 Blazewood, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Foothill Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Desired Neighborhood. Lovely gated courtyard as you enter this spacious home boasting 3 bedrooms upstairs and a main floor bedroom/den/office. 2 full baths upstairs and main floor 3/4 bath. Living/Formal Dining Room with cozy fireplace. Soaring Ceilings and windows galore. Bright / Airy Kitchen with Eating Area. Master Bedroom with roman tub/separate shower, dual sinks/large walk-in closet. Large low maintenance backyard, and nice size 2 car garage with direct access. This home is Close to parks, shopping, dining, and hiking trails. Contact: Shannon Doyle at 949-338-6028 via text or call.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 Blazewood have any available units?
67 Blazewood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 67 Blazewood have?
Some of 67 Blazewood's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 Blazewood currently offering any rent specials?
67 Blazewood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 Blazewood pet-friendly?
No, 67 Blazewood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 67 Blazewood offer parking?
Yes, 67 Blazewood offers parking.
Does 67 Blazewood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 67 Blazewood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 Blazewood have a pool?
No, 67 Blazewood does not have a pool.
Does 67 Blazewood have accessible units?
No, 67 Blazewood does not have accessible units.
Does 67 Blazewood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 67 Blazewood has units with dishwashers.
Does 67 Blazewood have units with air conditioning?
No, 67 Blazewood does not have units with air conditioning.
