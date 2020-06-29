59 Fairfield

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Private location near the end of cul-de-sac, with a hill behind the back yard for added privacy. Many upgrades including newer carpet and paint, newer Stainless Steel stove and microwave. Newer cordless window Honeycomb shades. Light and bright throughout with cathedral ceiling entrance. Largest model in development with 3 bedrooms + loft. Open floor plan with eat-in kitchen, adjacent family room with fireplace, separate living room, and formal dining room. Master bedroom "suite" with large master bathroom and enormous walk-in closet (about 10 feet x 4 feet). Master bathroom has separate shower and Roman style tub. Large private backyard with lemon tree. Please note that the pictures of the outside lawn (front and back) are from last year. The gardener did not take care of the lawn over the past few months and it needs work. The homeowner is having a gardener go to the property this weekend to get a quote to re-seed the property. Large 2 car garage (direct access to house) with built-in storage and closets. Central heat and air conditioning. Tenants to supply refrigerator, washer and dryer. No smokers. Tenants to confirm local school systems, and any other information on property and area if deemed important.