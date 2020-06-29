All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:24 AM

59 Fairfield

59 Fairfield · No Longer Available
Location

59 Fairfield, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Foothill Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Private location near the end of cul-de-sac, with a hill behind the back yard for added privacy. Many upgrades including newer carpet and paint, newer Stainless Steel stove and microwave. Newer cordless window Honeycomb shades. Light and bright throughout with cathedral ceiling entrance. Largest model in development with 3 bedrooms + loft. Open floor plan with eat-in kitchen, adjacent family room with fireplace, separate living room, and formal dining room. Master bedroom "suite" with large master bathroom and enormous walk-in closet (about 10 feet x 4 feet). Master bathroom has separate shower and Roman style tub. Large private backyard with lemon tree. Please note that the pictures of the outside lawn (front and back) are from last year. The gardener did not take care of the lawn over the past few months and it needs work. The homeowner is having a gardener go to the property this weekend to get a quote to re-seed the property. Large 2 car garage (direct access to house) with built-in storage and closets. Central heat and air conditioning. Tenants to supply refrigerator, washer and dryer. No smokers. Tenants to confirm local school systems, and any other information on property and area if deemed important.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Fairfield have any available units?
59 Fairfield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 59 Fairfield have?
Some of 59 Fairfield's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 Fairfield currently offering any rent specials?
59 Fairfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Fairfield pet-friendly?
No, 59 Fairfield is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 59 Fairfield offer parking?
Yes, 59 Fairfield offers parking.
Does 59 Fairfield have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 59 Fairfield offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Fairfield have a pool?
No, 59 Fairfield does not have a pool.
Does 59 Fairfield have accessible units?
No, 59 Fairfield does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Fairfield have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 Fairfield does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 59 Fairfield have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 59 Fairfield has units with air conditioning.

