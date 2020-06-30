All apartments in Lake Forest
58 Parterre Avenue

58 Parterre Avenue
Location

58 Parterre Avenue, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Foothill Ranch

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Welcome to this charming light and bring home. The living room has high open ceilings and laminate flooring. Wooden shutters allow adjustment for natural light. The family room is open to the kitchen and living room. Newly remodeled bathrooms and Kitchen. Up a few steps is a stunning half bathroom for guests. The kitchen has high end finishes and stainless-steel appliances. There is also a built- in breakfast nook and a desk area. The backyard is full of fruit trees including oranges, grapefruits, and avocados. Off the kitchen is a two-car garage that provides great storage. Head upstairs to 3 bedrooms with ceiling fans and a convenient laundry area. The master bedroom has a spa like bathroom, a walk in closet, and high ceilings. The two other bedrooms have a Jack and Jill bathroom to share. Close to Foothill Ranch Community Park, Borrego Park and Borrego Canyon Overlook Park. Conveniently located close to the Toll Roads.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Parterre Avenue have any available units?
58 Parterre Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 58 Parterre Avenue have?
Some of 58 Parterre Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 Parterre Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
58 Parterre Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Parterre Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 58 Parterre Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 58 Parterre Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 58 Parterre Avenue offers parking.
Does 58 Parterre Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58 Parterre Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Parterre Avenue have a pool?
No, 58 Parterre Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 58 Parterre Avenue have accessible units?
No, 58 Parterre Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Parterre Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 58 Parterre Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 58 Parterre Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 58 Parterre Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

