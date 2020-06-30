58 Parterre Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Welcome to this charming light and bring home. The living room has high open ceilings and laminate flooring. Wooden shutters allow adjustment for natural light. The family room is open to the kitchen and living room. Newly remodeled bathrooms and Kitchen. Up a few steps is a stunning half bathroom for guests. The kitchen has high end finishes and stainless-steel appliances. There is also a built- in breakfast nook and a desk area. The backyard is full of fruit trees including oranges, grapefruits, and avocados. Off the kitchen is a two-car garage that provides great storage. Head upstairs to 3 bedrooms with ceiling fans and a convenient laundry area. The master bedroom has a spa like bathroom, a walk in closet, and high ceilings. The two other bedrooms have a Jack and Jill bathroom to share. Close to Foothill Ranch Community Park, Borrego Park and Borrego Canyon Overlook Park. Conveniently located close to the Toll Roads.