Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:04 AM

58 Fuchsia

58 Fuchsia · (310) 889-4764
Location

58 Fuchsia, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Baker Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1709 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home, Fantastic Location, Spacious Back Yard! This charming and elegant home has been beautifully upgraded and meticulously maintained. Upgraded throughout, this home features gorgeous tie flooring, upgraded recessed lighting package, upgraded cabinets, and tankless water heater and water softener. Enjoy the Gourmet Kitchen, tastefully upgraded with a Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliance Package, Granite Counters, picturesque Bay Window, Upgraded Wood Cabinets, and Center Island. Gather in the Great Room’s dining and entertaining space which opens to the spacious back yard and the beautiful Paved Patio Yard. The ideal Downstairs Bedroom and Full Bathroom round out the first floor. Upstairs you will find three additional spacious bedrooms, two full bathrooms and the convenient upstairs laundry room, Washer & Dryer Included. The private Master Suite Retreat allows you to relax in elegance with an abundance natural light, Upgraded Carpet, His and Her’s Closet’s, and Recessed Lighting. Continue into the spacious and relaxing Master Bathroom featuring Dual Vanities, and Massive Walk-In Shower. The 2 car attached garage comes complete with ample storage. Baker Ranch offers resort-style amenities that include Swimming Pools, Club House, Parks, Walking Trail, Tennis Courts, Sports Courts, Playgrounds, BBQ areas.. This home is incredible!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Fuchsia have any available units?
58 Fuchsia has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 58 Fuchsia have?
Some of 58 Fuchsia's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 Fuchsia currently offering any rent specials?
58 Fuchsia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Fuchsia pet-friendly?
No, 58 Fuchsia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 58 Fuchsia offer parking?
Yes, 58 Fuchsia offers parking.
Does 58 Fuchsia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 58 Fuchsia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Fuchsia have a pool?
Yes, 58 Fuchsia has a pool.
Does 58 Fuchsia have accessible units?
No, 58 Fuchsia does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Fuchsia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 58 Fuchsia has units with dishwashers.
Does 58 Fuchsia have units with air conditioning?
No, 58 Fuchsia does not have units with air conditioning.
