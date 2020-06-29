58 Fuchsia

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home, Fantastic Location, Spacious Back Yard! This charming and elegant home has been beautifully upgraded and meticulously maintained. Upgraded throughout, this home features gorgeous tie flooring, upgraded recessed lighting package, upgraded cabinets, and tankless water heater and water softener. Enjoy the Gourmet Kitchen, tastefully upgraded with a Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliance Package, Granite Counters, picturesque Bay Window, Upgraded Wood Cabinets, and Center Island. Gather in the Great Room’s dining and entertaining space which opens to the spacious back yard and the beautiful Paved Patio Yard. The ideal Downstairs Bedroom and Full Bathroom round out the first floor. Upstairs you will find three additional spacious bedrooms, two full bathrooms and the convenient upstairs laundry room, Washer & Dryer Included. The private Master Suite Retreat allows you to relax in elegance with an abundance natural light, Upgraded Carpet, His and Her’s Closet’s, and Recessed Lighting. Continue into the spacious and relaxing Master Bathroom featuring Dual Vanities, and Massive Walk-In Shower. The 2 car attached garage comes complete with ample storage. Baker Ranch offers resort-style amenities that include Swimming Pools, Club House, Parks, Walking Trail, Tennis Courts, Sports Courts, Playgrounds, BBQ areas.. This home is incredible!