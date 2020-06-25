All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated October 12 2019 at 1:11 AM

57 Chaumont Circle

57 Chaumont Circle · No Longer Available
Location

57 Chaumont Circle, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Foothill Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
TURNKEY CONDITION!!! READY FOR YOU TO MOVE IN TODAY!!
A beautiful Condo home located on the hillside community of Foothill Ranch. The unit is on Top Level with no one above or below. Featuring Two Spacious Bedrooms and 2 full Baths, High Ceilings in the Living Room with a Cozy Fireplace. Sunny unit with Large Windows and Sliding Glass Door that opens to the Private Balcony. Good size Kitchen with Double Sink, New Dishwasher, Oven, Stove, Microwave and Regrigerator are included. There is Washer and Dryer inside the Unit for Tenant to use. Master Room has a Large Walk-In-Closet, Private Bathroom. Ceramic Tile and Carpet throughout the Whole House. There is a Single Detached Car Garage with Extra Deep Space and Plenty Car Parking around the complex. Just Minutes to Shopping Center and Toll Road 241. Award Winning Elementary School, Whiting Ranch Ranch Wildernessw Park with Hiking and Biking Trails, all in a minute drive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Chaumont Circle have any available units?
57 Chaumont Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 57 Chaumont Circle have?
Some of 57 Chaumont Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 Chaumont Circle currently offering any rent specials?
57 Chaumont Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Chaumont Circle pet-friendly?
No, 57 Chaumont Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 57 Chaumont Circle offer parking?
Yes, 57 Chaumont Circle offers parking.
Does 57 Chaumont Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 57 Chaumont Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Chaumont Circle have a pool?
No, 57 Chaumont Circle does not have a pool.
Does 57 Chaumont Circle have accessible units?
No, 57 Chaumont Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Chaumont Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 57 Chaumont Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 57 Chaumont Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 57 Chaumont Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
