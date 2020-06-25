57 Chaumont Circle

Amenities

TURNKEY CONDITION!!! READY FOR YOU TO MOVE IN TODAY!!

A beautiful Condo home located on the hillside community of Foothill Ranch. The unit is on Top Level with no one above or below. Featuring Two Spacious Bedrooms and 2 full Baths, High Ceilings in the Living Room with a Cozy Fireplace. Sunny unit with Large Windows and Sliding Glass Door that opens to the Private Balcony. Good size Kitchen with Double Sink, New Dishwasher, Oven, Stove, Microwave and Regrigerator are included. There is Washer and Dryer inside the Unit for Tenant to use. Master Room has a Large Walk-In-Closet, Private Bathroom. Ceramic Tile and Carpet throughout the Whole House. There is a Single Detached Car Garage with Extra Deep Space and Plenty Car Parking around the complex. Just Minutes to Shopping Center and Toll Road 241. Award Winning Elementary School, Whiting Ranch Ranch Wildernessw Park with Hiking and Biking Trails, all in a minute drive.