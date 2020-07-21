All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 45 Jasmine.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
45 Jasmine
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

45 Jasmine

45 Jasmine · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

45 Jasmine, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Lake Forest Beautiful - Beautiful BRAND NEW 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath end-unit town home in The Rowe Award Winning Community Resort-Style living at Baker Ranch, move-in-ready for a lovely family to make it their home. This home offers an open floor plan with an abundant of natural lights, gourmet kitchen, large Center Island & Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances. Attached 2-Car Garage, and Tankless Water Heater. Master Bedroom with a large Walk-in Closet, upgraded Master Bath, and 2 bedroom with connected 2nd Full Bath, & Laundry Room. Baker Ranch features many amenities including Parks, Pools & Spas, Club Houses, Meeting Rooms, Sport Courts (Basketball Court, Tennis Court, Bocce, Volleyball), Sport Parks, Playing Field, Playgrounds, BBQs, Nearby Hiking & Biking Trails.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5062929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Jasmine have any available units?
45 Jasmine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 45 Jasmine have?
Some of 45 Jasmine's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Jasmine currently offering any rent specials?
45 Jasmine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Jasmine pet-friendly?
No, 45 Jasmine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 45 Jasmine offer parking?
Yes, 45 Jasmine offers parking.
Does 45 Jasmine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Jasmine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Jasmine have a pool?
Yes, 45 Jasmine has a pool.
Does 45 Jasmine have accessible units?
No, 45 Jasmine does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Jasmine have units with dishwashers?
No, 45 Jasmine does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Jasmine have units with air conditioning?
No, 45 Jasmine does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Sublet
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine
Lake Forest, CA 92630
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 2 Bedroom ApartmentsLake Forest Apartments with Balconies
Lake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments
Lake Forest Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CAMurrieta, CADowney, CA
Newport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College