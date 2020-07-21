45 Jasmine

Amenities

Lake Forest Beautiful - Beautiful BRAND NEW 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath end-unit town home in The Rowe Award Winning Community Resort-Style living at Baker Ranch, move-in-ready for a lovely family to make it their home. This home offers an open floor plan with an abundant of natural lights, gourmet kitchen, large Center Island & Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances. Attached 2-Car Garage, and Tankless Water Heater. Master Bedroom with a large Walk-in Closet, upgraded Master Bath, and 2 bedroom with connected 2nd Full Bath, & Laundry Room. Baker Ranch features many amenities including Parks, Pools & Spas, Club Houses, Meeting Rooms, Sport Courts (Basketball Court, Tennis Court, Bocce, Volleyball), Sport Parks, Playing Field, Playgrounds, BBQs, Nearby Hiking & Biking Trails.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5062929)