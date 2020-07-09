40 Calle Cabrillo

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking garage

Wonderful open and bright home with cathedral ceilings, large view deck off the master, formal living and dining room. Granite kitchen with stainless appliances is open to the family room with fireplace. Main floor bedroom, bathroom and laundry room completes the ground level. Upstairs you will find the large master bedroom and bathroom features separate tub and shower, dual vanity, walk in closet with two sliding mirrored doors, view deck and 2 secondary bedrooms and bath. The large yard features a covered patio, plenty of grass and fire pit. Close to shopping, walking/biking trails, parks, entertainment and transportation. Three car attached garage with storage. Wonderful neighborhood! Call or text Brett at 949-929-6351 to set up a showing! Tenant occupied, no showings until July 2nd.