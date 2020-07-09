All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 40 Calle Cabrillo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
40 Calle Cabrillo
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:06 PM

40 Calle Cabrillo

40 Calle Cabrillo · (949) 929-6351
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Foothill Ranch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

40 Calle Cabrillo, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Foothill Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,650

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2218 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wonderful open and bright home with cathedral ceilings, large view deck off the master, formal living and dining room. Granite kitchen with stainless appliances is open to the family room with fireplace. Main floor bedroom, bathroom and laundry room completes the ground level. Upstairs you will find the large master bedroom and bathroom features separate tub and shower, dual vanity, walk in closet with two sliding mirrored doors, view deck and 2 secondary bedrooms and bath. The large yard features a covered patio, plenty of grass and fire pit. Close to shopping, walking/biking trails, parks, entertainment and transportation. Three car attached garage with storage. Wonderful neighborhood! Call or text Brett at 949-929-6351 to set up a showing! Tenant occupied, no showings until July 2nd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Calle Cabrillo have any available units?
40 Calle Cabrillo has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 40 Calle Cabrillo have?
Some of 40 Calle Cabrillo's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Calle Cabrillo currently offering any rent specials?
40 Calle Cabrillo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Calle Cabrillo pet-friendly?
No, 40 Calle Cabrillo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 40 Calle Cabrillo offer parking?
Yes, 40 Calle Cabrillo offers parking.
Does 40 Calle Cabrillo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 Calle Cabrillo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Calle Cabrillo have a pool?
No, 40 Calle Cabrillo does not have a pool.
Does 40 Calle Cabrillo have accessible units?
No, 40 Calle Cabrillo does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Calle Cabrillo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 Calle Cabrillo has units with dishwashers.
Does 40 Calle Cabrillo have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 Calle Cabrillo does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 40 Calle Cabrillo?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92610
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine
Lake Forest, CA 92630
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 2 BedroomsLake Forest Apartments with Balconies
Lake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments
Lake Forest Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CAMurrieta, CADowney, CA
Newport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity