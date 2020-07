Amenities

patio / balcony pool fireplace media room

View Corner top unit, 2 bedroom, 2 baths, sunny and bright with vaulted ceiling, fire place and patio with greenbelt view. Salerno Community is one of the best in lake forest with award winning school and family oriented neighborhood. Close to pool, shopping center, theater, park and dinning and 241 toll road.