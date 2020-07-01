33 Marseille Way

Amenities
This amazing Foothill Ranch oasis is ideally located at the end of a cul de sac. From the moment you enter this home, you'll appreciate the attention to detail given to the extensive remodeling and fine upgrades throughout. The ground level includes a redesigned great room that features beautifully coordinated wood flooring, cabinetry and counters. The island includes the kitchen sink, an instant hot water feature and beautiful marble counters. A wolf range and hood along with built-in refrigerators accentuate the beautiful renovations on this level. The backyard maximizes space for entertaining while keeping maintenance to a minimum. This level also features one of two laundry rooms in this home (laundry is also available on upper level). Upstairs you'll find the equally as well designed and remodeled 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with too many features and accents to list here. Reach out to us to view this home today.