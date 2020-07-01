All apartments in Lake Forest
33 Marseille Way
Last updated February 22 2020 at 4:07 AM

33 Marseille Way

33 Marseille Way · No Longer Available
Location

33 Marseille Way, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Foothill Ranch

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This amazing Foothill Ranch oasis is ideally located at the end of a cul de sac. From the moment you enter this home, you'll appreciate the attention to detail given to the extensive remodeling and fine upgrades throughout. The ground level includes a redesigned great room that features beautifully coordinated wood flooring, cabinetry and counters. The island includes the kitchen sink, an instant hot water feature and beautiful marble counters. A wolf range and hood along with built-in refrigerators accentuate the beautiful renovations on this level. The backyard maximizes space for entertaining while keeping maintenance to a minimum. This level also features one of two laundry rooms in this home (laundry is also available on upper level). Upstairs you'll find the equally as well designed and remodeled 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with too many features and accents to list here. Reach out to us to view this home today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Marseille Way have any available units?
33 Marseille Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 33 Marseille Way have?
Some of 33 Marseille Way's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Marseille Way currently offering any rent specials?
33 Marseille Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Marseille Way pet-friendly?
No, 33 Marseille Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 33 Marseille Way offer parking?
Yes, 33 Marseille Way offers parking.
Does 33 Marseille Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Marseille Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Marseille Way have a pool?
No, 33 Marseille Way does not have a pool.
Does 33 Marseille Way have accessible units?
No, 33 Marseille Way does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Marseille Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Marseille Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Marseille Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Marseille Way does not have units with air conditioning.

