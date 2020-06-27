Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

28542 Sorano Cove Available 04/05/20 Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath end unit In Portola Hills! - Gorgeous Bella Palermo 3 bedroom 2.5 bath end unit with incredible hills view, you can see for miles. Home has been maintained in excellent condition with upgraded berber carpeting, custom interior paint throughout. Floor-plan features spacious living room with romantic fireplace, adjacent to wonderful step-saving kitchen. All bedrooms are upstairs and smaller rooms are connected by 'jack & jill' bath.



Owner MAY accept one small pet, however, NO smoking will be permitted



Please call today for further details and showing times.



Wethergage Management

949-380-1323



(RLNE4161634)