Lake Forest, CA
28542 Sorano Cove
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

28542 Sorano Cove

28542 Sorano Cove · No Longer Available
Location

28542 Sorano Cove, Lake Forest, CA 92679
Portola Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
28542 Sorano Cove Available 04/05/20 Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath end unit In Portola Hills! - Gorgeous Bella Palermo 3 bedroom 2.5 bath end unit with incredible hills view, you can see for miles. Home has been maintained in excellent condition with upgraded berber carpeting, custom interior paint throughout. Floor-plan features spacious living room with romantic fireplace, adjacent to wonderful step-saving kitchen. All bedrooms are upstairs and smaller rooms are connected by 'jack & jill' bath.

Owner MAY accept one small pet, however, NO smoking will be permitted

Please call today for further details and showing times.

Wethergage Management
949-380-1323

(RLNE4161634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28542 Sorano Cove have any available units?
28542 Sorano Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 28542 Sorano Cove have?
Some of 28542 Sorano Cove's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28542 Sorano Cove currently offering any rent specials?
28542 Sorano Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28542 Sorano Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 28542 Sorano Cove is pet friendly.
Does 28542 Sorano Cove offer parking?
No, 28542 Sorano Cove does not offer parking.
Does 28542 Sorano Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28542 Sorano Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28542 Sorano Cove have a pool?
No, 28542 Sorano Cove does not have a pool.
Does 28542 Sorano Cove have accessible units?
No, 28542 Sorano Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 28542 Sorano Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 28542 Sorano Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28542 Sorano Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 28542 Sorano Cove does not have units with air conditioning.

