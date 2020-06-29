26405 Waterford Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Town-home in Lake Forest Recently Updated! - Check out the awesome 3d tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=FGm3h4GVVPc



1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! Move- in must occur in the month of April.



Awesome tri level townhome in Lake Forest. This home is offering 3 bedroom 2.5 baths. Recently replaced all the flooring throughout with vinyl plank and carpet on the stairs. The first level of this home is the spacious 2 car garage with plenty storage. Entering from the garage you will venture up to the second level where you will find the spacious living room with access to the large patio overlooking an lovely green belt of the community. You will also find the Newly remodeled kitchen, dining room and a half bath on this floor The kitchen features a lovely quartz counter tops, white shaker cabinets,a garden window, gas stove and a dishwasher. Moving up to the third level you will find all three bedrooms and 2 bathroom. The master bedroom is large with a nice size closet.



Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $2500 security deposit on approved credit. To schedule a showing please visit our website at irvinepropertymanagement.net to schedule. Apply online at irvinepropertymanagement.net with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Property is not available for tenants with pets. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Alex at 949-679-0440 or Alex@irvinepropertymanagement.net / Richard at richard@irvinepropertymanagement.net



No Pets Allowed



