Lake Forest, CA
26405 Waterford Circle
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

26405 Waterford Circle

26405 Waterford Circle · No Longer Available
Location

26405 Waterford Circle, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Rancho de los Alisos

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Town-home in Lake Forest Recently Updated! - Check out the awesome 3d tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=FGm3h4GVVPc

1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! Move- in must occur in the month of April.

Awesome tri level townhome in Lake Forest. This home is offering 3 bedroom 2.5 baths. Recently replaced all the flooring throughout with vinyl plank and carpet on the stairs. The first level of this home is the spacious 2 car garage with plenty storage. Entering from the garage you will venture up to the second level where you will find the spacious living room with access to the large patio overlooking an lovely green belt of the community. You will also find the Newly remodeled kitchen, dining room and a half bath on this floor The kitchen features a lovely quartz counter tops, white shaker cabinets,a garden window, gas stove and a dishwasher. Moving up to the third level you will find all three bedrooms and 2 bathroom. The master bedroom is large with a nice size closet.

Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $2500 security deposit on approved credit. To schedule a showing please visit our website at irvinepropertymanagement.net to schedule. Apply online at irvinepropertymanagement.net with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Property is not available for tenants with pets. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Alex at 949-679-0440 or Alex@irvinepropertymanagement.net / Richard at richard@irvinepropertymanagement.net

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5209720)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26405 Waterford Circle have any available units?
26405 Waterford Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 26405 Waterford Circle have?
Some of 26405 Waterford Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26405 Waterford Circle currently offering any rent specials?
26405 Waterford Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26405 Waterford Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 26405 Waterford Circle is pet friendly.
Does 26405 Waterford Circle offer parking?
Yes, 26405 Waterford Circle offers parking.
Does 26405 Waterford Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26405 Waterford Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26405 Waterford Circle have a pool?
No, 26405 Waterford Circle does not have a pool.
Does 26405 Waterford Circle have accessible units?
No, 26405 Waterford Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 26405 Waterford Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26405 Waterford Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 26405 Waterford Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 26405 Waterford Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

