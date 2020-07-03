26368 Spring Creek Circle

Amenities

End unit Townhome in the desirable Grandview Crest in Lake Forest. This 3 bed/2.5 bath has been fully upgraded throughout and is offered FULLY FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED (contact for details). Upgraded kitchen with new cabinets, stone counter tops, new stainless steel appliances, new flooring throughout and all new upgraded bathrooms. Spacious living area with high ceilings and cozy fireplace. Relaxing good size front patio and 2 car attached garage. Newly renovated clubhouse with pool,tennis and basketball courts. THIS IS A MUST SEE!