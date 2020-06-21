All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

26338 Spring Creek Circle

26338 Spring Creek Circle · No Longer Available
Location

26338 Spring Creek Circle, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Rancho de los Alisos

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
garage
tennis court
Be lucky enough to live in this Turnkey freshly renovated highly desirable Condo. This unit has been renovated from head to toe. New kitchen, including an added island/breakfast bar, brand new stainless steel appliances, beautiful countertops and brand new cabinets. New flooring throughout the entire condo. This unit has 2 master bedroom, fireplace, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, laundry area and it is a beauty.Located in the amazing community of Glenview Crest which offers the best amenities. Pool, clubhouse, tennis courts. Unit includes an attached 2 car garage with direct access to main level living area. Close to parks and schools. Great community. Be the one and only to live in this recently updated Condo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26338 Spring Creek Circle have any available units?
26338 Spring Creek Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 26338 Spring Creek Circle have?
Some of 26338 Spring Creek Circle's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26338 Spring Creek Circle currently offering any rent specials?
26338 Spring Creek Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26338 Spring Creek Circle pet-friendly?
No, 26338 Spring Creek Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 26338 Spring Creek Circle offer parking?
Yes, 26338 Spring Creek Circle does offer parking.
Does 26338 Spring Creek Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26338 Spring Creek Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26338 Spring Creek Circle have a pool?
Yes, 26338 Spring Creek Circle has a pool.
Does 26338 Spring Creek Circle have accessible units?
No, 26338 Spring Creek Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 26338 Spring Creek Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 26338 Spring Creek Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26338 Spring Creek Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 26338 Spring Creek Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
