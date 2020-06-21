26338 Spring Creek Circle

Amenities
Be lucky enough to live in this Turnkey freshly renovated highly desirable Condo. This unit has been renovated from head to toe. New kitchen, including an added island/breakfast bar, brand new stainless steel appliances, beautiful countertops and brand new cabinets. New flooring throughout the entire condo. This unit has 2 master bedroom, fireplace, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, laundry area and it is a beauty.Located in the amazing community of Glenview Crest which offers the best amenities. Pool, clubhouse, tennis courts. Unit includes an attached 2 car garage with direct access to main level living area. Close to parks and schools. Great community. Be the one and only to live in this recently updated Condo.