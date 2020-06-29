All apartments in Lake Forest
Location

26322 Loch Glen, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Rancho de los Alisos

Amenities

Location, Location, Location! This is an Excellent part of Lake Forest as it is close to the 5 frwy AND the 241 frwy. It is also close to shopping centers. This Lease is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath Townhouse. 1 bedroom/bath downstairs and 2 bedroom/1 bath upstairs. Master bedroom can be up or down. Unit is flooded with natural light, making it look even bigger! As you walk in you'll know this is the place for you! It has a cozy living room with fireplace, Kitchen, Dining Room with Breakfast Bar, 2 Pantries, a cute outdoor patio to enjoy your morning coffee, washer/dryer hookups in the garage, 2 car garage with direct access and additional storage in garage. Don't miss out on this property, it will go FAST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26322 Loch Glen have any available units?
26322 Loch Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 26322 Loch Glen have?
Some of 26322 Loch Glen's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26322 Loch Glen currently offering any rent specials?
26322 Loch Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26322 Loch Glen pet-friendly?
No, 26322 Loch Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 26322 Loch Glen offer parking?
Yes, 26322 Loch Glen offers parking.
Does 26322 Loch Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26322 Loch Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26322 Loch Glen have a pool?
No, 26322 Loch Glen does not have a pool.
Does 26322 Loch Glen have accessible units?
No, 26322 Loch Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 26322 Loch Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 26322 Loch Glen does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26322 Loch Glen have units with air conditioning?
No, 26322 Loch Glen does not have units with air conditioning.

