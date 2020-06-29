26322 Loch Glen

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage fireplace extra storage

Location, Location, Location! This is an Excellent part of Lake Forest as it is close to the 5 frwy AND the 241 frwy. It is also close to shopping centers. This Lease is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath Townhouse. 1 bedroom/bath downstairs and 2 bedroom/1 bath upstairs. Master bedroom can be up or down. Unit is flooded with natural light, making it look even bigger! As you walk in you'll know this is the place for you! It has a cozy living room with fireplace, Kitchen, Dining Room with Breakfast Bar, 2 Pantries, a cute outdoor patio to enjoy your morning coffee, washer/dryer hookups in the garage, 2 car garage with direct access and additional storage in garage. Don't miss out on this property, it will go FAST!