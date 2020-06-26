All apartments in Lake Forest
Location

26154 Serrano Court, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Rancho de los Alisos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
guest parking
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
guest parking
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath ground level end unit in desirable Serrano Creek Villas. Private interior location with no unit above or under. Large living room with cathedral ceiling. Specious kitchen with tile flooring. Vinyl plank flooring in the living room and bedrooms. A slider window from living room opens to a patio area with a storage closet. New designer interior paint. Assigned carport space with ample guest parking available in the community. Water and trash are included, keeping your utility bills to a minimum. Refrigerator and washer and dryer is included. Close to schools, parks, walking trails, shops and restaurants. Easy freeway and toll road access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 26154 Serrano Court have any available units?
26154 Serrano Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 26154 Serrano Court have?
Some of 26154 Serrano Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26154 Serrano Court currently offering any rent specials?
26154 Serrano Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26154 Serrano Court pet-friendly?
No, 26154 Serrano Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 26154 Serrano Court offer parking?
Yes, 26154 Serrano Court offers parking.
Does 26154 Serrano Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26154 Serrano Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26154 Serrano Court have a pool?
No, 26154 Serrano Court does not have a pool.
Does 26154 Serrano Court have accessible units?
No, 26154 Serrano Court does not have accessible units.
Does 26154 Serrano Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26154 Serrano Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 26154 Serrano Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 26154 Serrano Court does not have units with air conditioning.

