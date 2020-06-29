All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated February 14 2020 at 3:15 AM

25202 Chestnutwood

25202 Chestnutwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

25202 Chestnutwood Street, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Serrano Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Come home to one of the most desirable quiet communities (The Villas community) in Lake Forest. This 3 bedroom 2.5 baths 2 story townhouse is tastefully updated with beautiful granite counters, cabinet, stainless steel appliances, recess lighting, and new wood laminate flooring throughout. Cozy and private patio, great for a relaxing afternoon or entertaining family and friends. Spacious 3 bedrooms upstairs, conveniently located to ensure the privacy of all occupants. Open and warm living room with cozy bricks fireplace adds another plus to this desirable home. Kitchen offers breakfast nook and direct access to your private backyard. 2 car garage with direct access. This community offers plenty of guest parking and community pool.
This one won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25202 Chestnutwood have any available units?
25202 Chestnutwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 25202 Chestnutwood have?
Some of 25202 Chestnutwood's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25202 Chestnutwood currently offering any rent specials?
25202 Chestnutwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25202 Chestnutwood pet-friendly?
No, 25202 Chestnutwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 25202 Chestnutwood offer parking?
Yes, 25202 Chestnutwood offers parking.
Does 25202 Chestnutwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25202 Chestnutwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25202 Chestnutwood have a pool?
Yes, 25202 Chestnutwood has a pool.
Does 25202 Chestnutwood have accessible units?
No, 25202 Chestnutwood does not have accessible units.
Does 25202 Chestnutwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 25202 Chestnutwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25202 Chestnutwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 25202 Chestnutwood does not have units with air conditioning.

