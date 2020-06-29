25202 Chestnutwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking

Come home to one of the most desirable quiet communities (The Villas community) in Lake Forest. This 3 bedroom 2.5 baths 2 story townhouse is tastefully updated with beautiful granite counters, cabinet, stainless steel appliances, recess lighting, and new wood laminate flooring throughout. Cozy and private patio, great for a relaxing afternoon or entertaining family and friends. Spacious 3 bedrooms upstairs, conveniently located to ensure the privacy of all occupants. Open and warm living room with cozy bricks fireplace adds another plus to this desirable home. Kitchen offers breakfast nook and direct access to your private backyard. 2 car garage with direct access. This community offers plenty of guest parking and community pool.

