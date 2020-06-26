All apartments in Lake Forest
Lake Forest, CA
24862 Knollwood
24862 Knollwood

24862 Knollwood · No Longer Available
Location

24862 Knollwood, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL LAKE FOREST HOME IN "THE FOREST" WITH STUNNING VIEWS of spectacular Eucalyptus trees and wooded ravine from your multi-level deck great for entertainment. THIS IS A MUST-SEE!! This amazing 4 bedroom, 3 bath multi-level floor plan epitomizes the unique and charming designs of the "The Forest" with over 2800 square feet of living space. Upon entering through the double wood doors you will be immediately impressed with the custom woodwork, and open floorplan. On the main floor, you'll find a main level bedroom and full bath which is great for entertaining your guests. In addition this beautiful home features a loft/office, stunning open kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters, Bosch and Jenn-Air appliances and a center island. Nearby you'll find a large welcoming family room and dining room. Travel upstairs and find 2 ample sized secondary bedrooms, with a large bathroom. New sliding glass doors open up to gorgeous decks, with stunning tree-lined views. Out to the enormous decks, and imagine hosting parties and gatherings able to accommodate large groups! Surround sound throughout, yard to enjoy....three car attached garage has enough room for storage. Nearby to beaches, Irvine Spectrum along to neighborhood schools. No Mello-Roos and Membership to the prestigious Sun and Sail Club... This home is a Gem and a rare find.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24862 Knollwood have any available units?
24862 Knollwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 24862 Knollwood have?
Some of 24862 Knollwood's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24862 Knollwood currently offering any rent specials?
24862 Knollwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24862 Knollwood pet-friendly?
No, 24862 Knollwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 24862 Knollwood offer parking?
Yes, 24862 Knollwood offers parking.
Does 24862 Knollwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24862 Knollwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24862 Knollwood have a pool?
No, 24862 Knollwood does not have a pool.
Does 24862 Knollwood have accessible units?
No, 24862 Knollwood does not have accessible units.
Does 24862 Knollwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24862 Knollwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 24862 Knollwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 24862 Knollwood does not have units with air conditioning.
