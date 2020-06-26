24862 Knollwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL LAKE FOREST HOME IN "THE FOREST" WITH STUNNING VIEWS of spectacular Eucalyptus trees and wooded ravine from your multi-level deck great for entertainment. THIS IS A MUST-SEE!! This amazing 4 bedroom, 3 bath multi-level floor plan epitomizes the unique and charming designs of the "The Forest" with over 2800 square feet of living space. Upon entering through the double wood doors you will be immediately impressed with the custom woodwork, and open floorplan. On the main floor, you'll find a main level bedroom and full bath which is great for entertaining your guests. In addition this beautiful home features a loft/office, stunning open kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters, Bosch and Jenn-Air appliances and a center island. Nearby you'll find a large welcoming family room and dining room. Travel upstairs and find 2 ample sized secondary bedrooms, with a large bathroom. New sliding glass doors open up to gorgeous decks, with stunning tree-lined views. Out to the enormous decks, and imagine hosting parties and gatherings able to accommodate large groups! Surround sound throughout, yard to enjoy....three car attached garage has enough room for storage. Nearby to beaches, Irvine Spectrum along to neighborhood schools. No Mello-Roos and Membership to the prestigious Sun and Sail Club... This home is a Gem and a rare find.